Michael Hicks went 5 for 8 with a double, home run and six RBI to lead Boise State to a doubleheader sweep of Seattle University in nonconference baseball Saturday.
The Broncos (6-4) bounced back from their first home loss to post 9-2 and 11-9 wins.
In the opener, Boise State scored six times over the first three inning for a 6-1 lead.
In the nightcap, Boise State came from behind to win.
NNU SWEEPS: Northwest Nazarene took care of visiting Concordia to take all four games in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference series.
The Nighthawks (9-7, 7-1) won the opener 14-6 and the second game 2-1.
In the opener, Tyler Tan was sharp on the mount, allowing three runs in seven innings on four hits with five strikeouts.
YOTES SPLIT: Visiting Park University Gilbert edged College of Idaho 4-3 in 10 innings in the opener before the Yotes bounced back for a 3-2 win in the second game.
Jared Bowman threw seven strong innings and Matthew Clay provided a key two-run double to lead College of Idaho in the second game.
SOFTBALL
BOISE STATE COMES UP SHORT: The Broncos were swept in the Wildcat Invitational, falling 5-0 to Indiana and 2-1 to Arizona.
Boise State’s offense struggled, coming for just eight hits — four in each game. Kelsey Lalor and Karlee Johnson led the Broncos (13-10) with two hits each.
NNU SWEPT: Western Washington swept Northwest Nazarene 4-0 and 6-0 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader.
The Nighthawks (8-8, 1-3) struggled offensively, managing a single hit in each game.
YOTES SWEEP: Haley Loffer hit a walk-off single in the opener and Nichole Giesy and Lexi Navarrete combined on a two-hitter in the second game to secure a sweep.
The Yotes (13-7, 6-3) won the first game 4-3 in eight innings and pulled away for a 10-2 win in the second game.
SWIMMING
Nic Carrier captured a second national title and All-America efforts from Andrew Clifford and the 400-yard freestyle team helped College of Idaho to a second-record fifth-place team finish at the NAIA Men’s Swimming and Diving National Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Ytes finished with 237 points in the four-day meet, surpassing the previous high of 179 and eighth place in 2018
Carrer completed a sweep of the diving events,. The sophomore recorded 196.55 points on his six preliminary dives on the 1-meter board, while finishing with 194.65 points in the evening finals. He won the Yotes’ first swim/dive national title Friday in the 3-meter event.