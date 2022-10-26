The Boise High boys swim team romped to the 5A District III championship Tuesday evening.
The Brave piled up 205 points, well ahead of runner-up Timberline (67).
Senior Tyler Quarterman led Boise with four victories. He won the 100-yard backstroke in 51.99 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle in 1:48.14. He led the 200-yard medley relay (1:38.56, meet record) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:19.27) to wins.
Teammate Ben Stucky was also on the two winning relays and he had individual victories in the 200-yard IM (2:02.31) and the 100-yard butterfly (55.37).
The Timberline girls won the 5A District III title with 135 points, 13 ahead of Boise.
Kathy Nie led Timberline with wins in the 100-yard butterfly (59.86) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.88). She also assisted winning the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
In the 4A District III meets, the Bishop Kelly boys and girls won.
The Bishop Kelly boys had 169 points and the girls had 180.5 points.
Shae Stratton led Bishop Kelly's boys with wins in the 200-yard IM (2:03.59 and the 100-yard backstroke (53.21). He also was on the winning 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Gabriella Stanton led the Bishop Kelly girls with wins in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.21, meet record) and the 100-yard freestyle (55.27) along with assisting the winning 200-yard freestyle relay.
YOTES RANKED NO. 3
The College of Idaho men's basketball team will enter the 2022-23 season ranked No. 3 in the NAIA poll, according to a news release Wednesday.
It marks the ninth straight year the Yotes have been in the preseason top 25 and eighth time in the nine years that College of Idaho has been ranked in the top 10.
College of Idaho will host Meet the Yotes Night on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center. Admission is free.