The Bishop Kelly boys basketball team had its way Friday.
The Knights handled Columbia 58-29 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Gage Alves led Bishop Kelly with 13 points.
Jack Keller led Columbia with seven points.
BUHL 58, FRUITLAND 50: The visiting Indians got the best of the Grizzlies in the nonleague game.
Jacob Hamann and Tyler Capps led Fruitland with 12 points apiece.
Cade Deboard led Buhl with 20 points.
Fruitland got out to a 16-6 start, but Buhl outscored the Grizzlies 12-2 in the second quarter.
Buhl added to its lead in the second half, outscoring Fruitland 40-32.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 47, MERIDIAN 37: The Mavericks broke from a 15-15 tie at halftime to stop the Warriors in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Demi Thompson led Mountain View with 22 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Nesi Tuitama led Meridian with nine points.
BORAH 37, BOISE 34: The Lions scored a big win, knocking off the Brave in a 5A SIC game.
Ashley Banks led Boise with 12 points.
BISHOP KELLY 58, EMMETT 15: The Knights were too much for the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Knights opened with a 20-3 lead and didn’t look back.
All nine Knights who played scored. Riley Walker led with 13 points and Jordyn Carnell added 10.
MELBA 49, NEW PLYMOUTH 24: The Mustangs cruised past the Pilgrims in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Kendall Clark led a balanced scoring attack for Melba, finishing with 11 points and four rebounds. Hallie Arnold had 10 points, three steals and three assists, Keylee Wilson had 10 points and three rebounds and Brooklynn Dayley added nine points, 10 steals and six assists.
Jane Gibson led New Plymouth with 11 points.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BOISE STATE 72, EASTERN WASHINGTON 63: The Broncos used a big third quarter to top the Eagles in a nonconference game in Cheney, Washington.
Dominique Leonidas led Boise State (3-5) with 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists. She made 9 of 18 shots from the field and 9 of 9 free throws.
Elodie Lalotte scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds for the Broncos and Abby Muse added 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.
HOCKEY
IDAHO 3, SOUTH CAROLINA 1: The Steelheads got past the visiting Stingrays in an ECHL game.
The Mountain Division-leading Steelheads improved to 13-7 and increasing their points to 27.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!