The Mountain View boys basketball team used a big second quarter to hold off the Skyview Hawks 78-67 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game Thursday.
Bayler Perrin led Mountain View (2-4, 1-2) with 26 points including making 10 of 11 free throws. Josh Gillespie added 14 points and five rebounds and Noah White had 14 points.
Levi Teriipaia led Skyview with 15 points and seven rebounds.
NAMPA 54, EMMETT 36: The Bulldogs used a big fourth quarter to pull away from the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0) outscored Emmett 17-4 in the decisive final period.
Donovan Estrada led Nampa with 22 points, seven rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals. Gavin White added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Caden Young led Emmett (0-3, 0-2) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
KUNA 70, RIDGEVUE 41: The Kavemen (3-2, 3-0) outscored the Warhawks 36-21 in the first half in the 4A SIC game.
Sean Austin led Kuna with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists and Diego Hernandez added 11 points.
Mathew Flake led the Warhawks (1-4, 0-3) with 18 points and nine rebounds.
MELBA 68, WEISER 36: The Mustangs (5-0) cruised to the nonleague win over the Wolverines (2-3).
Joe Reiber led Melba with 15 points and Henry Clark added 13.
Ande Jensen led Weiser with 12 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 42, MARSING 32: The Patriots got out to a 21-10 start and never looked back in the nonleague game.
Alex Bistriceanu led Liberty Charter with 15 points and Dionicio Elton added 13.
Merrick Hall led Marsing with 12 points and eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALLROCKY MOUNTAIN 61, CENTENNIAL 53: A 22-7 start by the Grizzlies (5-4, 5-4) was too much for the Patriots (2-7, 2-7) to bounce back from in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jada Reed scored 23 points and had six rebounds to lead the Grizzlies.
Abby Nichols had 15 points to lead Centennial.
MELBA 52, WEISER 21: The Mustangs (9-1) handled the Wolverines in a nonleague game.
Kate Clark led Melba with 12 points, Jordan Dayley had 11 points and six steals, Kendall Clark had 11 points and five rebounds and Keylee Wilson added 10 points.
Maddi Erickson had eight points for Weiser.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 66, NORTH STAR CHARTER 39: The Grizzlies opened conference play with an easy win over the Huskies.
Kylin Olsen led Greenleaf with 19 points and Kylah Fillmore added 17.
Mary Meeks led North Star with 16 points.
COLLEGE
FOOTBALLFOUR YOTES NAMED ALL-AMERICA: A record four College of Idaho players were named collegiate scholar-athletes, earning first team NAIA Academic All-America honors, presented by the College of Sports Information Directors of America.
Seniors Kyle Mitchell, Dominic Garzoli and Gabe Zurita-Haber along with sophomore Connor Gagain were among 25 players honored by CoSIDA.
To be honored, a student-athlete must be nominated by their school’s sports information director. The athlete must at least maintain a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average and be a starter or key contributor to the team.
WOMEN’S SOCCERNNU SIGNS FIVE: Northwest Nazarene announced its 2020-21 recruiting class Thursday.
The five players signed are: Midfielder Allison Wolf (Skyview/Nampa); goalkeeper Ariel Kotte (Kuna); forward Yacine Bitibale (Spokane, Washington); midfielder/forward Matisyn Ohlson (Kelso, Washington); and Alejandra Jaramillo (Chula Vista, California).