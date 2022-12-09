Support Local Journalism


Idaho State has its new head coach. It’s Cody Hawkins, a Boise native and son of former Boise State coach Dan Hawkins who most recently was UC Davis’ offensive coordinator. This newspaper reported Hawkins’ hire Friday afternoon, and about an hour later, he joined KTIK, a radio station in Boise.

Here is everything Hawkins said in that interview, which lasted about eight minutes.

