Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle (center) takes in the action against No. 21 Idaho on Nov. 19 at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Idaho State University head football coach Charlie Ragle has resigned from his position and is headed to Arizona State to take an assistant coaching job, according to a source familiar with the situation and multiple reports.

Ragle, who took over the program in December 2021, went 1-10 in his first and only season at ISU.

