POCATELLO — Hunter Hays reached out to the sideline for high-fives, wearing a smile bright enough to power Pocatello for the next decade.
Idaho State’s backup quarterback, back under center for the first time in three weeks, never shook the smile as he disappeared back into the sideline, responding to Idaho State’s go-ahead touchdown against Cal Poly with a grin that spread to his teammates like candy at a parade.
As this game unfolded, as ISU earned its first win in more than a calendar year with a 40-31 victory over Cal Poly Saturday afternoon, Hays rarely needed to change facial expressions. Neither did any of his linemen, who changed the game in the trenches, and neither did any of his fellow playmakers, who capitalized with long scoring plays that will go on highlight tapes for years to come.
“I cried,” said ISU linebacker Charles Ike, who snared two interceptions in the win. “I was so happy.”
In some ways, it’s just one win for ISU. In ones that matter, it’s a lot more. The Bengals may have needed two clutch stops to seal this one, interceptions from Ike and Josh Alford to prevent the Mustangs from completing their comeback, but that’s just it: Idaho State won. That’s enormous for this program, perennially one of the Big Sky Conference’s worst. For the first time since Oct. 9 of last year, a coaching regime and a spin around the sun ago, the Bengals can go to sleep as winners.
It’s the first at ISU for head coach Charlie Ragle, who has endured two weeks better suited for Hollywood. About an hour before last week’s game, a loss to Montana State in Bozeman, he called special teams coordinator Edgar Weiser with alarming news: Because his body was responding adversely to his atrial fibrillation medication, Weiser would need to coach the game in his absence. Exactly seven days later, Ragle stood at Holt Arena’s midfield, embracing the people he loves most: His kids, Chas and Caylee, and his wife, Carrie, soaking in the moment, in the emotion of a moment this meaningful.
“It's hard going 0-6, man,” Ragle said. “Everybody's looking at you for answers and you're trying to change the culture, and people don't quite understand what really that entails. As I told one of our players just a few minutes ago, who was frustrated with how the day went for him personally, I said, do you think it's easy for me to come in here every day and motivate our staff and you guys and tell you to keep believing and keep trying, and put on a smiley face? So it’s just that feeling.”
Mostly, the Bengals (1-6, 1-3) did it on the ground. ISU carded 293 rushing yards, and the culprits were many: Keoua Kauhi carried seven times for 80 yards and a touchdown, Benji Omayebu logged 10 carries for 74 yards and a score, Raiden Hunter tallied 13 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown and Soujah Gasu posted five carries for 38 yards and his own touchdown.
Then there were the highlights — oh man, the highlights. In the second quarter, Kauhi rumbled through what felt like a thousand tackles, completing a 60-yard touchdown rush with a somersault into the end zone. In the third frame, Gasu took a handoff to the left side, finding a way to cross the plane into the corner of the end zone. Later in the third, Hays hit a slant pass over the middle to Xavier Guillory, who outran everyone for a 71-yard touchdown reception. On their first scoring play, the one that made Hays smile like a little kid, Omayebu took a handoff 51 yards into the end zone.