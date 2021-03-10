The No. 1 seeded Idaho State women’s basketball team defeated the No. 4 seeded Northern Colorado Bears 65-55 to advance to Friday’s championship game.
“This definitely had a tournament feel to it where every time you build some type of lead into double figures, you have a chance to take off,” said Idaho State head coach Seton Sobolewski. “They did a great job responding. They’d hit a tough shot or get a putback, but that’s what you expect. Every game is going to be tough.”
Wednesday’s quarterfinal had the makings of a heavyweight bout, and it did not disappoint. The game featured first-team All-Big Sky selection Dora Goles from ISU and UNC’s Alisha Davis, who was also the regular-season MVP.
In the first period, both teams came out swinging and exchanged punches as neither team built a significant lead. Any effort to pull away was matched with a basket on the other end. The period’s largest lead was three points, but that was short-lived as the scoreboard read 17-17 after the first period.
In the second period, ISU was able to build a seven-point lead. Ellie Smith sparked a six-point run off a layup with 8:00 left in the half. Delaney Moore capped the run with a fast break layup of her own to give the Bengals a 26-19 lead. The Bengals kept it a seven-point spread at the break as they entered the half with a 31-24 lead.
Smith led the Bengals at the half with eight points and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field.
Davis led the Bears with 10 points in the opening half and had four rebounds.
In the third period, Idaho State built a double-digit lead, but the Bears used a five-point run late in the period to make it 40-35. Mele Finau got the run started with 3:18 left to play in the period as she drained a three-pointer.
In the fourth period, the Bengals built their lead to 12 points, but the Bears could not get closer than six. ISU finished the game at the line, sinking their free throws down the stretch to secure the 65-55 victory.
Callie Bourne led the Bengals with a double-double performance with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Davis also had a double-double in the game with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Idaho State advances to the championship game for the first time since 2017.