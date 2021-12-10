Charlie Ragle arched his back and peered his head over the three microphones stationed on the dais.
His voice was firm, his tone forceful yet calculated. And as he talked, his hands moved like he was a presidential candidate debating with dozens. He slammed the podium. He motioned his finger with each new point. He ensured meaning behind every word.
For the ninth time in 38 years, Idaho State introduced a new football coach and for the ninth time in 38 years, Idaho State brought in a new face to fix an old problem: Returning the Bengals to championship levels.
“The kids asked me and you all have asked me to find a winner, somebody who knows how to win,” Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros told a room of boosters and supporters on Friday. “Well Charlie, he knows how to win.”
Thiros announced Ragle — the former Cal special teams coach — as Idaho State’s head man on Friday afternoon. It was the first football coaching hire for Thiros and ISU President Kevin Satterlee. It was also the first time Ragle spoke as a college football head coach.
Friday was a long time coming for him. Ragle began his coaching career as a high school coordinator in Arizona. He jumped into college as a graduate assistant on Idaho State alum Dirk Koetter’s staff at Arizona State. He made his name as the head coach of powerhouse Chaparral High, which won three state titles in the Grand Canyon State. He proved his recruiting prowess as Arizona’s special teams coordinator. He broke his mold as only an “Arizona guy,” serving as Cal’s special teams coach the past five years.
And now, at 45 years old, Ragle finally got his due. The guy from a now nonexistent town in New Mexico, the guy whose love of coaching spawned from doodling plays for Tecmo Bowl on his Nintendo, the guy who was passed up for a couple Big Sky jobs is a Division I head coach.
“For 35 years, I’ve known what I wanted to do,” Ragle said Friday. “My life’s dream was to be a head coach, and that dream and vision has taken me here to Idaho State University. As I told our players a short time ago, today is a new day in ISU football. The past is just that. It’s not about where you’ve been but it’s about where we’re going as a program and a university.”
Idaho State can only go up. The Bengals are coming off a dismal 1-10 season. Ragle’s predecessor, Rob Phenicie, concluded his five-year tenure in Pocatello with a 16-35 record, becoming the Bengals’ eighth-straight coach to leave Idaho State without a winning record.
To find the last man to win in Pocatello, one must go back to Dave Kragthorpe, the coach who guided ISU to its lone national title in 1981 and watched Ragle’s press conference from the front row. Since Kragthorpe stepped down 38 years ago, the Bengals have made the playoffs just once.
For so long, Idaho State has been where coaches' careers fizzle. Certainly, that must have caused Ragle some trepidation in taking the job?
“Naturally when you look at that, honestly speaking, sure,” he said. “But you win with people and I believe the right people are in place with our president and A.D. that are going to give myself and the staff and the players the opportunity to win.”
For their part, Satterlee and Thiros said all the right things on Friday. They committed to adding two additional coaches, affording Ragle the maximum 10 on-field assistants. They harped upon the planned renovations to Holt Arena, the upgrades to film rooms, the fueling station that’s under construction, the additions to the support staff and the few cost of attendance awards — or, essentially, money it can give student-athletes — it will dole out.
Additionally, ISU will pay Ragle a $205,000 salary — almost 40 grand more than Phenicie made — plus the opportunity for his bonuses to reach a maximum of $90,500. It will also boost the assistant coach salary pool to nearly $600k, an increase of about two-thirds from what Phenicie had.
“Today, we’re going to talk about changes that move our university forward and achieve a new level of success here at ISU,” Satterlee said. “All that success we know we are capable of at Idaho State University. And we are capable of it. And we are going to achieve it. And I will not accept someone who thinks that we aren’t capable of that, because we are.”
In the midst of Idaho State’s three-week coaching search, a number of boosters and alumni The Journal spoke to hoped to hear that sort of affirmation Satterlee gave on Friday. To them, ISU’s success wasn’t predicated on who the Bengals hired but rather the resources the school granted that hire.
What makes Ragle a college football rarity is his willingness to acknowledge his role in fundraising. “It starts with money,” Ragle said. It also starts with the head coach and Ragle is aware part of his responsibility is cultivating resources and schmoozing boosters and doing all he can to turn relationships into money for the football program.
“You have to keep up with the Joneses, right,” Ragle said. “It’s all relative in the Big Sky when we’re talking about recruiting. When they’re building an end zone facility at Montana State and things of that nature, to be relative you have to keep up with those things.
“After an assessment and probably after a 365-day season, I’ll be able to take that 50,000-foot view and say, ‘OK, I have a real good understanding of what the league is like and these are the things specifically we need to drive this program to win the league.’”
When Ragle took over as Chaparral’s 30-year old coach in 2007, the school was undergoing a complete renovation. The football team was dressing in the cafeteria and practicing on the game field.
Ragle had the idea of a turf field, but it came with a million-dollar tab and no fairy godmother was swooping in with that kind of donation. So he met with the booster club and they financed the project through a bank, but that meant if the monthly payments weren’t made someone was going to have to cover the loan. It was Ragle’s job to convince five families to guarantee the loan if the booster club couldn’t come up with the money.
“There was no tougher sell,” Ragle said. “When people understand what you’re about, what they’re willing to do for you has no ends.”