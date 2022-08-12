MOSCOW — Idaho held their first football scrimmage of the fall Thursday at the Kibbie Dome. This scrimmage and the one Aug. 20 will be the closest thing the Vandals will have to a live-game scenario before opening the season Sept. 3 at Washington State.
The scrimmage did provide a better picture on how the team will look once the season is officially underway. Here are some of takeaways:
To hit, or not to hit?
The first few drives saw the first-team offense taking on the first-team defense with the same for the second units. The first couple of drives were live, with the defense being allowed to hit the opposition (except for the quarterbacks.)
The live portion saw a strong 10-yard run by junior running back Aundre Carter for a first down in the second drive, and a 20-yard completion by sophomore Gevani McCoy to sophomore tight end Alex Moore on the first drive.
After the first couple of possessions, coach Jason Eck decided to make the first and second team "thud" drives, meaning the play would be whistled dead, usually with a bump or faux wrap-up.
"We made our young quarterbacks live," Eck said. "Our fourth and fifth(-string) quarterback(s), and I thought it was good to see those guys move around and evaluate them, especially (Jack) Layne, who I think is in the mix to have a chance to play this year."
Layne, a freshman, took several hits during the scrimmage. Layne's first throw came on an off-balance toss to freshman receiver Tommy Hauser for a 17-yard completion. Layne was hit as he threw the ball.
The first-teamers did not see many live reps to keep them healthy.
"We didn't tackle a ton with the one's today," Eck said. "We were just thudding it up because we didn't want to risk bodies with our one's."
Quarterback competition razor thin ... still
Aside from Layne, the scrimmage provided little clarity as to who will start under center for the Vandals.
McCoy, freshman CJ Jordan and junior J'Bore Gibbs each had high and low moments.
McCoy started, and led the team to a goal line situation before getting stopped. McCoy wasn't able to repeat the success in his second drive but had the long completion to Moore in his final drive.
Jordan wasn't able to move the offense in his first two drives, having only two completions and a fumble. He bounced back on his final drive with two consecutive completions, including a 45-yarder to sophomore Terez Traynor, then capped it off with a touchdown run on a read option.
J'Bore opened his first drive with three completions but failed to move the offense into field-goal range. He completed a 40-yard pass to freshman receiver Jordan Dwyer before sacks took the offense out of field-goal range on his second possession. J'Bore's final drive ended with an interception by sophomore cornerback Kyrin Beachem.
Movement along the defensive front seven
Despite being listed as a linebacker and playing as one during his time at USC, senior transfer Juliano Falaniko has been receiving reps primarily at defensive end the past couple practices, including in the scrimmage. Last season's sack leader, Charles Akanno, graduated in the offseason.
"Juliano's really playing (defensive) end for us now," Eck confirmed. "He's rushing 90 percent of the time."
Falaniko received the battle ax award.
Eck also mentioned the inside linebaker duo of Fa'avae Fa'avae and Paul Moala as other strong performers.
"Paul and Fa'avae are doing a great job," Eck said. "I think they're very good inside linebackers in the Big Sky Conference."
Fa'avae was Idaho's only preseason All-Big Sky selection. He talked about his mentality as the defensive captain coming into this season.
"I think it's just coming into practice every day with the mentality of getting two percent better," Fa'avae said. "(Defensive coordinator Rob) Aurich is doing a phenomenal job at keeping me in check, but he's still allowing me to play free and just play the brand of football I want to play."
Fa'avae said the team is deep up front defensively.
"I think we got extreme depth," Fa'avae said. "Guys are contributing ... they're making all our jobs a lot easier; flying around, having fun and having intensity, but those guys bring a lot to this defense."
Of note
Zach Borisch, who came to Idaho as a running back, transitioned to quarterback and now is listed as a receiver, has been practicing in drills since fall practice began, but hasn't gotten any reps in 7-on-7s, 11-on-11s and in the scrimmage.
Eck said Borisch currently is working himself back from an injury.
"Just making sure (Borisch) is 100 percent healthy," Eck said. "He's kind of coming back from stuff he had this summer. Just want to be smart with him."
Kowatsch can be reached at tkowatsch@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @tkseahawk13.