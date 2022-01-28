BOISE — New Idaho football coach Jason Eck knows just how important the Treasure Valley is to the long-term success of the program, both in terms of recruiting and the fan base.
He took care of the first part this week, taking an extended recruiting trip to the Boise area. He’ll get a chance to do the second part in his first spring game.
Idaho announced Friday that it will host its upcoming spring game in the Boise area. The game will be held April 30 at Eagle High School, a University of Idaho spokesperson said.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Eck said Friday during a media stop in downtown Boise. “Some other schools I’ve been at, we’ve had things like scrimmages during spring ball away from home. I think it’s a great opportunity for our players. We’re practicing a road game. We’re practicing getting on a bus, staying at a hotel, waking up and then having to go perform and play. Connecting with the fans of the Treasure Valley I think is huge, because the Vandals haven’t had a game down here since the 2016 bowl game. So, we’re reaching out and making sure that we’re connecting with the fan base down here.”
The move comes as work is being done on the track at the Kibbie Dome during the offseason made it unfeasible for the Vandals to hold the game on their home field. Having it on their practice field in Moscow would have prevented the Vandals from hosting as many fans as they would like.
Ultimately, it made the most sense to move the game five hours south. Eck said the team will also host a youth football clinic the morning of the spring game.
“It’s the biggest media market in the whole state, so it’s our biggest alumni base in the whole state,” Eck said. “The timing was right and it gave us a unique opportunity to do something like this. We’ve had some booster and supporters step up and help fund it, because when you’re having your spring game on campus, there’s no buses, there’s no hotels, things like that. So, it’s added some extra cost, but we’ve had people rally around and helping out to do this.”
Local Vandal fans have had a history of showing up to support their team when they come to Boise. Their 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and 2009 Humanitarian Bowl games had announced attendances of 24,975 and 26,726, respectively. The 2016 game is the last Idaho Potato Bowl with an announced attendance of over 20,000 fans at Albertsons Stadium.
The support extends beyond football. Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams have also drawn large crowds to Idaho Central Arena, which has hosted the Big Sky Tournament the past three years.
The Vandals’ football team also used to come down to Boise every other year as part of their rivalry with Boise State. The rivalry ended when Boise State left the Western Athletic Conference for the Mountain West Conference.
Still, the rivalry is one that Eck knows well, having served as Idaho’s offensive line coach from 2004-06.
This week, hope of a renewal of the rivalry, at least for a year or two, gained new life. Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a reply to a fan on Twitter that the Broncos’ series with BYU will end when the Cougars join the Big 12 in 2023. That creates 11 new openings in Boise State’s nonconference schedules between 2023-34.
Idaho currently has its nonconference scheduled filled through 2025, but Eck said renewing the rivalry in the future would be something that would excite him.
“We have three teams from their conference going forward,” Eck said. “We’re playing Nevada, we’re playing San Jose State, we’re playing Wyoming. So, if we’re playing Mountain West teams, I’d just as soon play the team that’s in state and come down and play in front of our fans. I think our administration has had some talks with their administration, trying to make that happen. That would be a very exciting thing for us.”