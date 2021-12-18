Idaho went to South Dakota to find its next football coach.
South Dakota State offensive coordinator Jason Eck, a former Idaho football assistant, was announced as Idaho's coach Saturday, pending approval by the Idaho State Board of Education.
"Thank you to President Scott Green, Athletic Director Terry Gawlik, and the entire search committee for their support and belief in me as their head football coach," Eck said. "The opportunity to return to a place that is very special to my family makes us grateful, humbled, and fired up. My wife Kimberly and our five children are excited to rejoin the Vandal family and Moscow community. The Idaho Vandals are a sleeping giant in FCS football. Our coaching staff can't wait to get to work and help build a championship program for the University of Idaho."
The 2019 America Football Coaches' Association FCS Assistant Coach of the Year spent the last six seasons at South Dakota State, where he helped lead SDSU to three semifinal appearances in four seasons and a national championship game appearance during the spring 2021 season. Eck has over two decades of experience as a college coach and returns to Moscow where he began his full-time coaching career.
"We are excited to welcome Jason, Kimberly and their family back to Moscow," Gawlik said. "Coach Eck is a proven offensive coach and recruiter. He knows what it takes to get to the top of the FCS and has the vision to see it through. He is ready to hit the ground running and start the work immediately to build a championship program. I firmly believe that Jason is the coach that can help us achieve our high expectations."
In three years as the offensive coordinator at SDSU, Eck's teams have averaged 32.5 points per game, including 37.5 this season. The 2021 Jackrabbits are eighth in scoring offense, seventh in team passing efficiency and eighth in rushing offense with the FCS' leading rusher Pierre Strong leading the way.
Eck served as the offensive line coach for the Jackrabbits from 2016-18. During his first season with the Jackrabbits, SDSU featured one of the most prolific offenses in the MVFC and the Football Championship Subdivision, posting averages of 33.2 points and 437.5 yards of total offense per game. In league contests, SDSU ranked second out of 10 teams in allowing only 11 total sacks and ranked first in five different offensive categories.
Before his time at SDSU, Eck was the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator at Montana State in 2015. The Bobcats were 18th in the FCS for rushing offense and 23rd in the FCS for sacks allowed. MSU was third in the FCS for scoring offense during his one season in Bozeman.
He was the offensive coordinator for the record-setting offense at Minnesota State-Mankato during back-to-back Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships in 2013 and 2014. He served as the offensive line coach in 2013 and added offensive coordinator duties in 2014 as the Mavericks advanced to the NCAA Division II championship game. The 2014 season saw Mankato finish 14th in Division II in rushing offense.
He also has served coaching stints at Winona State (2007-08), Ball State (2009-10), Hampton (2011) and Western Illinois (2012).
His first time as a Vandal came in 2004 when he coached the Vandal offensive line for three seasons. Eck spent two seasons under head coach Nick Holt and one under head coach Dennis Erickson.
A 1999 graduate of Wisconsin, Eck played on the Badgers' 1998 Big Ten championship team which went on to win the Rose Bowl. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin under head coach Barry Alvarez and later moved on to Colorado.
Eck and his wife Kimberly have five children Quenton (19), Jaxton (17), Palmer (10), Maverick (6) and Lola (1). Kimberly is on the Board of Directors of the American Football Coaches Wives Association.