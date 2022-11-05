Vandals

Idaho running back Elisha Cummings fights for yards against an Eastern Washington defender on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.

 Cody Roberts / Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW — What a difference a year makes.

Last season, Eastern Washington blew the doors off of Idaho 71-21 at Roos Field. Fast forward one season and the roles were reversed as the Vandals downed the Eagles 48-16 on Saturday in a Big Sky Conference game at the Kibbie Dome, then brought back an old trophy to boot.

