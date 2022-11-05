MOSCOW — What a difference a year makes.
Last season, Eastern Washington blew the doors off of Idaho 71-21 at Roos Field. Fast forward one season and the roles were reversed as the Vandals downed the Eagles 48-16 on Saturday in a Big Sky Conference game at the Kibbie Dome, then brought back an old trophy to boot.
“This was a great win for our program, but even better for the guys who were here last year,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “To be able to flip the script is impressive, so hats off to everyone who came back.”
From 1984-87, the Big Sky foes competed for The Governors Cup, a traveling trophy given to the winner of the game.
More than three decades later, the trophy was rediscovered in the bowels of the Idaho athletic department.
After the win, Eck dusted off the trophy and displayed it during the postgame news conference. It also got a new nameplate. While it wasn’t engraved, the name ‘Chescow Trophy’ (Cheney and Moscow combined) was written on paper and taped over the original name, signifying a new chapter in the rivalry between Eastern Washington (2-7, 1-5) and Idaho (6-3, 5-1).
All this just one season after Eagles coach Aaron Best saying the yearly meeting against the Vandals wasn’t a rivalry game any more.
The rout continues a remarkable turnaround for the Idaho program. Sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten, who had four touchdown receptions to tie a school record, it's all about belief.
“It starts with our fearless leader, coach Eck,” Hatten said. “He’s done a great job with this team, and it shows. We’re loaded with the same guys we’ve had, but we’ve lost a couple of guys as well. It’s just a culture change where everyone believes that we’re going to win, and I think that’s the most important thing in college football.”
Here are some takeaways:
Hatten's not too shabby
Without risking sounding like a broken record, Hatten has been playing at an extremely high level the past few weeks.
In Idaho’s past two games, he’s had 259 yards receiving and seven touchdown catches. Against the Eagles, all of his scores came in the first half to give him 12 total for the year.
“How about Hayden (Hatten)?” Eck said. “To have a guy score seven touchdowns in four consecutive quarters is special. I’ve never seen anything like that.”
Hatten’s first touchdown came during one of the Vandals’ best-executed drives of the season. Freshman running back Eli Cummings had three rushes of 14, 10, and 11 yards. The chunk runs enabled offensive coordinator Luke Schluesner to call a play-action pass. The Eastern Washington defense bit on the play fake, leaving Hatten alone in man coverage for a 33-yard score.
“This was a big game for us,” Hatten said. “This is our neighborhood bully. It's the closest school (to Idaho) in the (Big Sky), so naturally this game means a lot. I’m glad we were able to show up and come out on the winning end.”
His other three scores came in the red zone, where he’s been deadly all year. Hatten has used his dynamic route running ability and his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame to out physical his defender.
Watching Hatten work was something out of the Madden video game. He’d swipe the hands of the defender in press coverage, get behind him, and hold down the triangle button to secure the aggressive catch.
Better overall offensively
McCoy threw two interceptions against the Eagles, the most he’s thrown since the two picks Sept. 3 at Washington State.
The Vandals also lost the turnover battle for the first time this season, but it really didn’t matter because once again they dominated time of possession, keeping the ball for almost 42 minutes.
Idaho was able to hold on to the ball because the run game returned to form. The Vandals had 308 yards on 52 carries.
Every runner made an impact, but Cummings had a season-high 128 rushing yards.
“This is all coming from the practice and the work that I’ve put in,” Cummings said. “I just have to thank my offensive line and the receivers for blocking for me.”
Senior Roshaun Johnson also had nine carries for 66 yards and two scores.
“Being able to run the ball is huge,” Eck said. “If you outrush a team by more than 200 yards, you’re probably going to win the game. We knew they weren’t good against the run all year so that was something we wanted to establish early.”
Defense low key
Eastern Washington quarterback Gunner Talkington attempted 60 passes last week against Portland State. In this one, he was just 15-of-24 passing for 232 yards and two scores.
But he did contribute some splash plays, hitting Nolan Ulm for an 87-yard touchdown in the second quarter, the longest pass play in the Big Sky this season.
Talkington also connected with Freddie Roberson for a 75-yard score in the third quarter. Taking away those two plays, Talkington only had 80 passing yards.
Idaho’s run defense was stout as well, only allowing 36 rushing yards.
The Vandals also held firm on the later downs, as EWU went a combined 1-for-14 on third and fourth down. The Eagles only mustered up nine first downs compared to the Vandals' 31.
Despite the win, Eck said there were some things his team needed to work on heading into next Saturday's 4 p.m. home game against UC Davis.
“I thought we executed well defensively. They got most of their yards on those two big plays,” Eck said. “We have to find a way to limit those big plays, and we lost the turnover margin for the first time, so that’s something that we have to clean up on offense.”
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.