BOISE — The Idaho women’s basketball team is hoping that it is starting to hit its stride.
The way the Vandals have been playing the last two weeks and change, there’s no reason to believe the Vandals aren’t set up for an extended stay in Boise.
Idaho picked up its seventh win in its last eight games on Friday, easily handling Portland State with a 75-52 win in the opening round of the Big Sky Tournament.
The Vandals (13-17) move on to face No. 3 Southern Utah at 8 p.m. today in the quarterfinals.
Four Vandals finished the game in double figures, with Louise Forsyth leading the Vandals with 20 points, Tiana Johnson scoring 18, fifth-year senior Allison Kirby finishing with 14 and Beyonce Bea scoring 12.
It was Forsyth who gave the Vandals the early spark. The Gonzaga transfer broke an 11-11 tie with a 3-pointer following an offensive rebound by Kirby. Following a defensive stop, Forsyth hit another basket on the other end, hitting a turnaround jumper as she was fouled. She made the free throw to give the Vandals a 17-11 lead.
Forsyth added two baskets later in the quarter to take 10 points into the second, as the Vandals led 27-15.
Johnson, a Sacramento State transfer, had eight points in the second, as Idaho extended its lead to 43-23 at halftime. Johnson entered halftime with 14 points, clinching her fifth game in her last six with double figure points. During that six-game stretch, Johnson has raised her scoring average by a full point, from 9.1 points per game entering a Feb. 24 game against Sacramento State to 10.1 points per game less than two weeks later.
Idaho’s defense also was able to shut down the Vikings offense, as Portland State (5-24) missed 10 of its last 11 shots in the first half, then missed its first eight shots of the second half.
That allowed Idaho to extend its lead to 53-23, as the Vandals rolled the rest of the way.
See more reaction from Idaho's game at idahopress.com/sports.
WEBER STATE 74, SACRAMENTO STATE 64: Melba High graduate Kori Pentzer had eight of her 15 points during a big third quarter for Weber State as the No. 10 Wildcats overcame a slow start to move on to the quarterfinals.
Weber State (11-19) will face Montana State at 5:30 p.m. today in a game which will feature four Treasre Valley natives. The Bobcats feature Mountain View High Darian White, Timberline High graduate Ava Ranson and Parma High graduate Madison Jackson.
White was honored on Monday as the Big Sky’s co-defensive player of the year and was named a unanimous first-team all-conference selection.
Sacramento State raced out to a 20-8 lead early on and led 32-27 at half, but the Wildcats took over with a 22-12 advantage in the third quarter. Pentzer had two 3-pointers in that quarter, including one with 1:48 left, which gave Weber State a 45-44 lead. The Wildcats led the rest of the way.
Aloma Solovi scored 20 points for Weber State, 16 of which came in the second half, while Daryn Hickok scored 19.
NORTHERN COLORADO 64, EASTERN WASHIGTON 45: Kurstyn Harden had a double-double, scoring 13 points and pulling down 13 rebounds as Northern Colorado (14-15) moved on to face top-seeded Idaho State in today’s quarterfinals at noon.
The Bears lead wire-to-wire, scoring the first six points of the game and pulling away with an 8-0 run at the end of the first half to take a 34-21 lead into the half.
Northern Colorado maintained a double-digit lead the entire second half.
Meridian High graduate Jaleesa Lawrence had five points for Eastern Washington.