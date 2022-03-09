BOISE — Going from one win a year ago to nine wins this season, the Idaho men’s basketball team believes it has big things ahead of it.
On Wednesday, however, it was more of the same.
In what is starting to become a common refrain at the Big Sky Tournament, the Vandals tried to mount a comeback late in their first-round game against Sacramento State. But Idaho was unable to overcome a double-digit deficit in the final four minutes, ending its season with a 57-54 loss.
“You always want more, but yes, it is a measurable improvement,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said about the season. “We’re surrounding ourselves with more talented guys, we’re surrounding ourselves with better guys. I couldn’t be happier in terms of the staff we have. The support staff we surround our guys with in Moscow is tremendous.”
Claus certainly had quite the uphill climb this season, bringing in nine new players to a team that went 1-21 last year, the worst winning percentage in program history and the first one-win season in 105 years.
Things started clicking late in the season for the Vandals (9-22), with a two-game winning streak in late January, and then a three-game streak in February with wins against Weber State, Montana and Eastern Washington, who are all seeded in the top six in the tournament.
Idaho ends its season winning four of the last eight, a much better win percentage to finish the year than its overall record would indicate.
“For us this year, I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said Mikey Dixon, a transfer from Grand Canyon University, who had nine points for the Vandals. “We had our ups and downs, but as a group, we stayed together, we fought. Obviously, we wanted to win more, this isn’t how we wanted to finish, but I feel like the program has taken a huge step this year and I enjoyed every moment of it.”
For Idaho, the No. 9 seed in the tournament, it was its fifth straight year of losing the first game at the Big Sky Tournament. But in each of the four years since the tournament has moved to Boise, the Vandals came into the matchup as the lower seed, mounted a late comeback and fell by single-digit points.
Wednesday was no different.
Idaho found itself in a hole late in the first half after Sacramento State (11-17) went on a 12-0 run. Trevante Anderson, who had a team-high 11 points for Idaho, ended the run with a 3-pointer with six seconds left on the clock, cutting the Hornets’ lead to 31-22.
But before that, the Vandals had made just one of their last seven field goals and hadn’t scored in nearly six minutes. Idaho entered halftime having committed eight turnovers while having just one assist as a team on the stat sheet.
“We just simply were not making great decisions,” Claus said about ball security. “We were trying to thread the needle and not making the easy pass, especially early in the shot clock. Our guys know better than that, just to make simple plays, trust your teammates and look to be unselfish in that regard. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that in the first 20 minutes well enough.”
The Vandals also struggled for much of the game with the 3-point shot. Idaho got early 3s from Dixon and Yusef Salih, but after that the shooters went cold. Between Salih’s 3-pointer two and a half minutes into the game and one he had with just a minute left in it, Anderson’s shot at the end was the only 3-pointer for the Vandals. In the nearly 37 minutes between, Idaho was 1 of 12 as a team, with several of those shots rimming out.
“It was frustrating, but you still got to play defense,” Dixon said. “Credit to them with them switching up their defense, playing man and playing zone, it messes your rhythm up as a team. I think that was the hardest part, just identifying what defense they’re in and then trying to get the looks that we want.”
There wasn’t a whole lot offensively going right for the Vandals when Cameron Wilson made a second-chance layup with 4:35 left to give Sacramento State a 49-38 lead. But on Idaho’s next possession, Rashad Smith got an offensive rebound and a putback bucket. That started a stretch for Idaho — which had been shooting 37.8% from the field at the time — that saw the Vandals make six of their next seven shots.
“We were able to get stops, that was the biggest thing,” said JeMeil King, who had six points for Idaho. “That allowed us to set up a few things in transition to get easy baskets.”
Salih’s 3-pointer with 1:09 left in the game cut Sacramento State’s lead to 52-49. After the two teams traded baskets and Bryce Fowler, who scored 26 points for the Hornets, hit one of two free throws, Salih hit another 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left to pull the Vandals within 55-54.
That was as close as they got, though as Fowler hit two more free throws to extend the lead back to three. Smith missed a long-range contested 3-point shot at the buzzer, sending the Hornets into today’s quarterfinals against top-seeded Montana State.
While it was a disappointing way to end the season for the Vandals, it doesn’t change the expectations they have for the future, following the improvements seen this season.
“We’ve made some strides, but it’s still not enough,” said Claus. “I know the young guys in that locker room they want another big jump forward a year from now. It’s hard to see that right now in the moment, because we wanted this game specifically. But it’s been a dynamite group of guys that kept fighting through. It’s definitely an improvement in the right direction, but we want a whole lot more.”
PORTLAND ST. 66, IDAHO ST. 52: Idaho St. shooters went cold in the second half, going 5 of 22 from the field, as the Bengals saw a two-point halftime lead turn into a 14-point season-ending loss.
Idaho St. (7-23) led 30-28 at the half and trailed the Vikings 39-38 after Malik Porter hit a pair of free throws with 11:40 left. But that came in the midst of a 0-for-8 shooting performance for the Bengals, which allowed Portland St. (13-16) to pull ahead.
A 3-pointer by Khalid Thomas sparked an 11-0 Vikings run as Marlon Ruffin made it 50-38 with eight minutes left off a jumper.
Northwest Nazarene transfer Ezekiel Alley had 15 points and five rebounds for Portland St., which was led by Khalid Thomas, who scored 17.
Liam Sorensen led the Bengals with 14 points. Idaho St. finished 0 for 15 from beyond the 3-point line and committed 20 turnovers compared to three assists.
EASTERN WASHINGTON 78, NORTHERN ARIZONA 75: The Eaglles used a 9-0 run late in the game to pull ahead and avoid the upset at the hands of the No. 11 Lumberjacks.
The Eagles (18-14) trailed 71-67 with under three minutes remaining before going on the run. Steele Venters gave Eastern Washington a 72-71 lead with two free throws with two minutes left on the clock and Borah High graduate Rylan Bergersen extended the lead to 74-71 with two more free throws with 1:07 on the clock. Linton Acliese made two more free throws to extend the lead to five.
Northern Arizona (9-23) missed 10 straight shots late in the game.
Bergersen had 18 points and six assists for the Eagles, while Acliese led the team with 20 points. Ellis Magnuson, another Borah grad playing for Eastern Washington, scored three points. The Eagles will face Northern Colorado in the quarterfinals tonight.
Carson Towt had 21 points and 16 rebounds for the Lumberjacks.