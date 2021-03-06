A balanced offensive performance and a strong second half defensive showing led the UC Davis Aggies (1-0, 1-0) past the No. 19 Idaho Vandals (1-1, 1-1), 27-17, on Saturday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome.
The Vandals got up by 10 at 17-7 early in the third quarter on a 9-yard run by quarterback Mike Beaudry. The Aggies bounced back to score on the ensuing drive to cut into the deficit and then claimed the lead midway through the third on a Carson Crawford touchdown. UC Davis would add some insurance four minutes later on a Lan Larison touchdown with just over three minutes to play.
Beaudry finished the day 27 of 37 for 236 yards and a score. He threw two picks, with the second coming late as the Vandals were trying to mount a comeback. Beaudry also led the way for Idaho on the ground, with 44 total yards on eight attempts. Nick Romano added 32 yards and Roshaun Johnson chipped in with 21 on just four carries.
Hayden Hatten again led the Vandals in receiving, finishing with eight catches for 74 yards. Logan Kendall got in on the action with one reception and made the most of it by barreling through the Aggie defense for 19 yards and a touchdown.
Tre Walker was a stud on defense and finished with 19 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles-for-loss. His 19 total tackles are the most by a Vandal since Tre’Shawn Robinson went for 20 against Utah State in 2011. Fa’Avae Fa’Avae finished with 11 tackles and Tyrese Dedmon added 10, both career highs.
Next up the Vandals hit the road for the first time this season, with a trip to Flagstaff to take on Northern Arizona on Saturday.
IDAHO STATE 26, SOUTHERN UTAH 26
Tyler Vander Waal passed for 238 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and Kevin Ryan kicked a 30-yard field goal with five seconds left to give visiting Idaho State a win over Southern Utah.
Vander Waal led the Bengals (1-1, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) on a 13-play, 60-yard drive to set up the game-winning kick. He completed a 15-yard pass to Jalen Henderson to convert a third-and-13 from the Southern Utah 45 and followed with another first down on a 14-yard keeper with 24 seconds left.
Henderson had five catches for 65 yards and a TD, and Vander Waal ran 12 times for 56 yards.
Justin Miller completed a 16-yard TD pass to Judd Cockett to give the Thunderbirds (0-2, 0-2) a 24-23 lead with 3:38 left.
Miller passed for 232 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for Southern Utah. Cockett caught five passes for 50 yards and a score.