BOISE — The Idaho men’s basketball team has been making a habit of taking higher-seeded teams down to the wire here.
But just like the past two years, the Vandals ended their season just short of pulling off the upset in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament on Wednesday.
No. 11-seeded Idaho was able to cut a 15-point deficit down to three in the final minute, but No. 6 Montana hit its free throws down the stretch to take a 69-64 win.
“We’ve obviously been through a lot this year,” said senior Scott Blakney, who led the Vandals with 17 points. “I think no matter what, we wanted to go out playing hard, doing everything we can to compete and control what we can control. We really wanted this one, but we gave it our all and I don’t think we have any regrets.”
The Vandals (1-21) end their season with the worst record, percentage wise, in school history. It’s also the first time in 105 years that Idaho has ended a season with just one win.
“Obviously it wasn’t the best season, and a lot of people could have just quit and went home and do their own thing,” said senior Chance Garvin who had 12 points off four 3-pointers. “But a lot of us came back and that shows a lot about everyone in that room. I respect everyone in that room for doing that. That’s probably the biggest thing I’m going to look back on, how hard these guys fought to the last second.”
Despite another forgettable season, Idaho did indeed push to the final second, something that has become a trend at the Big Sky Tournament in Boise. In the three years since the tournament has been hosted by Idaho Central Arena, Idaho has entered the tournament as the No. 11 seed twice and the No. 10 team once. In those three years, the Vandals have come to Boise with a combined 14-69 record. They’ve lost by four, six and now five points in their first-round games those three years.
“I think our guys are very similar to kids around the country in that it’s March, they’ve been watching all week the different conference tournaments,” said Idaho coach Zac Claus. “This is why you play, this is what you sign up for when you play Division I basketball, to get to the conference tournament with an opportunity to move and advance. These guys answered the bell today. They competed their tails off and gave us a chance there even late.”
On Wednesday that resulted in Idaho holding Montana without a field goal over the final 8:12 as the Vandals fought to get back in the game. Josh Vasquez, who had a game-high 21 points, hit a 3-pointer with 8:12 left in the game and then added a pair of free throws to extend Montana’s lead to 60-45 with 7:53.
But Idaho responded with a 7-0 run of its own as Ja’Vary Christmas hit two free throws, Mountain View High graduate Damen Thacker made a layup and Garvin sunk a 3-pointer to make it 60-52. Another Garvin 3-pointer made it 63-58 with 3:17 left. And a layup by DeAndre Robinson cut the deficit to one possession, 65-62 with 32.2 seconds on the clock.
But despite missing all eight of their field goal attempts during the final eight minutes, the Grizzlies were 11 of 14 from the free-throw line during that stretch to help secure the win.
“They converted from the free-throw line,” said Claus. “There’s a reason they are so effective in that regard, they’ve shot free throws well all year well. To shoot it as a team over 80% is remarkable. To their credit, they hit big ones down the stretch and then they were able to get timely stops that they needed as well.”
N. ARIZONA 77, PORTLAND ST. 66: Luke Avdalovic had a career-high 26 points on 7-of-10 3-point shooting and 10th-seeded Northern Arizona topped seventh-seeded Portland State.
The Lumberjacks, who picked up their first tourney win since 2015, take on second-seeded Eastern Washington in a Thursday quarterfinal game.
Keith Haymon had 13 points for Northern Arizona (6-15). Ajang Aguek added 11 points. Isaiah Lewis had six rebounds.
Khalid Thomas had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings (9-13). James Scott added 16 points.
N. COLORADO 90, SACRAMENTO ST. 83: Bodie Hume had a career-high 30 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and eighth-seeded Northern Colorado defeated ninth-seeded Sacramento State.
The Bears face top-seed Southern Utah on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Matt Johnson II had 15 points, including four free throws in the last 19 seconds, and eight assists for Northern Colorado (11-10). Daylen Kountz added 14 points and eight rebounds. Kur Jockuch had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Hume added eight rebounds and three blocks.
The 90 points were a season best for Northern Colorado.
Bryce Fowler had 23 points for the Hornets (8-12). Ethan Esposito added 18 points. Zach Chappell had 17 points.
The Assosciated Press contributed to this story.