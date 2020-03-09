Desirae Hansen had 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and pulled down seven rebounds as defending Big Sky Women's Basketball Tournament champions Portland State opened its title defense with a 83-70 win against Eastern Washington on Monday in a rematch of last year's championship game at CenturyLink Arena.
The No. 7 seed Vikings (16-15) advanced to the tournament quarterfinals, where it will take on No. 2 seed Idaho at 5:30 p.m. today.
Belle Frazier had 19 points for Portland State, while Jordan Stotler recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Tatiana Streun also had 11 rebounds for the Vikings, who outrebounded the Eagles (4-26) 45-30.
Kennedy Dickie led Eastern Washington with 20 points, while Grace Kirscher scored 17.
SOUTHERN UTAH 62, WEBER STATE 58: Rebecca Cardenas scored 28 points, including two free throws with 11 seconds left to help No. 6 seed Southern Utah to survive an upset bid from No. 11 Weber State.
The Thunderbirds (18-12) advance to take on No. 3 Idaho State at 8 p.m. today in the quarterfinals.
Kayla Watkins had 23 points for Weber State (4-26).
NORTHERN COLORADO 79, SACRAMENTO STATE 61: Alisha Davis had a monster game, scoring 32 points and pulling down 13 rebounds as Northern Colorado opened the Big Sky Tournament with a big win.
Davis was 11 for 12 from the field as the Bears (13-17) advanced to the quarterfinals to face top-seeded Montana State at noon today.
Jasmine Gayles scored 11 points for Northern Colorado.
Gabi Bade had 16 points to lead Sacramento State (8-22).