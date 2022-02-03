MOSCOW — A local standout, a former Pac-12 commit, two pairs of brothers with serious skills, a JUCO defensive back ready to tear up the Big Sky — these were just a few of the 21 signees Idaho coach Jason Eck and his staff inked for their first recruiting class Wednesday.
Eck and Co. have been busy recruiting across the Pacific Northwest, California and beyond these past few weeks since the group was assembled during the past month or so.
From the get-go, they’ve worked to renew some excitement in Vandal football, posting numerous short video clips of their recruiting exploits and other encouraging messages to fans on social media.
On National Signing Day, fans and teammates got their first official glimpse of the latest players ready to don the black and gold.
“Signing day is always exciting,” Eck said moments after leading a lengthy luncheon at Moscow’s Best Western University Inn, where he introduced his coaching staff and previewed his signing class to Vandal boosters.
“It’s kind of goofy ’cause really we’ll be able to judge this class better in five years once we see what happens, but I was very happy with our staff,” the coach said. “I thought they did a nice job in a short period of time building relationships.”
Later in the day, the staff made their way to the Holiday Inn in Clarkston for another gathering.
Among the almost two-dozen signees, one name will be familiar to those who follow area athletes.
Lewiston High School star Cruz Hepburn — a former University of Washington commit for baseball — signed with the team.
Hepburn, a standout running back for the Bengals, is expected to play linebacker for the Vandals. The three-sport athlete rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times in high school.
“First recruiting trip I made was to go see Cruz Hepburn,” Eck said of the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Bengal. “Ryan Knowles, head coach at Sandpoint … he was feeding me names, like even before I was named head coach, of guys we should look at. Cruz was one of those guys.
“I think he’s got a lot of raw tools and a lot of upside.”
Just about every position was hit in this recruiting class, meaning there is room for some of the players to try out multiple positions.
Eck also likes versatile, athletic players.
One such player is former Pac-12 commit Chance Bogan. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end from Tacoma, Washington, Bogan held a scholarship from the Washington Huskies for two years before it was removed when the school changed its coaching staff.
Bogan chose the Vandals over another Pac-12 offer from Washington State.
“(Bogan is) a tight end who can move, you can motion him, create some mismatches,” Eck said. “Sometimes he’ll line up out wide at receiver ... a real versatile skill set there.”
While most of the signees are high school athletes, Eck went to the Football Bowl Subdivision and junior college ranks to find a few players he hopes will make an immediate impact.
Among them are brothers Ben Bertram (linebacker) and Mathias Bertram (safety) from New Mexico, defensive back Murvin Kenion from City College of San Francisco, defensive end Devonte Keys from Kilgore College and kicker/punter Ricardo Chavez from Riverside City College.
Fun fact about Chavez: The Los Angeles native kicks with his right foot and punts with his left. He drilled a school-record 59-yard field goal last season — the same year the Vandals had only two attempts longer than 40 yards and none more than 50.
“We want to develop our high school players, but we don’t want to take transfers that need (time) to develop,” Eck said. “We want transfers that can help us right now.”
Also, there’s another set of brothers joining the Vandals and they come with some state championship experience.
Linebacker Dylan Layne and quarterback Jack Layne arrive from Lake Oswego High School in Lake Oswego, Oregon, where they won consecutive Three Rivers League championships and a state title in 2018.
Jack Layne was the 2021-22 Oregon Gatorade player of the year, while Dylan Layne owns slightly higher ratings (three stars to two on 247Sports.com) and a plethora of offers, including Eastern Washington and Davidson.
“We want to recruit the heck out of the whole state of Idaho, and then we really want to work that six-hour driving distance over to Portland-, Seattle-metro areas,” Eck said. “So getting the Layne brothers from the suburbs of Portland — big.”
Some other signee highlights include offensive lineman Tigana Cisse, of Oakland, California, who turned down three Ivy League schools; running back Anthony Woods, of Palmdale California, who can be seen hurdling defenders with ease on his tape; and receiver Jordan Dwyer, of Puyallup, Washington — a sizable and speedy route runner.
And if you ask Eck or his assistants, there’s a host of other signees they’re equally excited about.
“You don’t want to scramble and reach for guys who are below what you need to win because you’re tight on time,” Eck said. “I thought we did a really good job of kind of drawing a line. … We didn’t reach — we didn’t go for somebody to try to fill a spot who wasn’t good enough.”
