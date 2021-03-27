It took a third-string quarterback to pull out a victory for the Idaho football team Saturday afternoon.
Nikhil Nayar threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cutrell Haywood with 7 seconds left to give Idaho a 33-32 win over Southern Utah at the Kibbie Dome.
Nayar, the Vandals’ third-string quarterback, entered the game late in the third quarter and finished 12-of-20 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns. His passing accounted for all 82 yards of Idaho’s 15-play, game-winning drive.
Idaho’s starting quarterback Mike Beaudry was unavailable for the game for undisclosed reasons. CJ Jordan, who started in Beaudry’s place, limped off the field after a sack and finished with 183 yards passing in the first three quarters for Idaho (2-1, 2-1 Big Sky Conference).
Hayden Hatten had 12 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown for the Vandals. Haywood caught six passes for 68 yards and Dylan Thigpen ran nine times for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Justin Miller passed for 422 yards and three touchdowns for the Thunderbirds (1-3, 1-3). Southern Utah extended its lead to 32-27 on Jake Gerardi’s 46-yard field goal with 2:16 left.
Fa'avae Fa'avae led Idaho's defense with 18 tackles.
UC DAVIS 31, IDAHO ST. 27
Trent Tompkins scored on a 4-yard keeper with 8 seconds left and UC Davis beat visiting Idaho State.
Tompkins, a freshman quarterback the Aggies (3-1, 3-1 Big Sky Conference) use in unique situations, finished with 10 yards on four carries and one 8-yard reception. Hunter Rodrigues was 16 of 25 for 168 yards passing, and Lan Larison ran 12 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns for UC Davis, ranked 15th in the FCS Top 25.
The Bengals (1-3, 1-3) led 20-14 on Tyler Vander Waal’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and retook the lead at 27-24 on Vander Waal’s 32-yard TD pass to Xavier Guillory with 3:42 left in the game.
UC Davis then drove 75 yards on 10 plays and Chris Venable intercepted Vander Wall’s pass on the last play of the game to secure the win.
Idaho State lost the last game it played on another last-minute touchdown, 46-42 to Eastern Washington on March 13.