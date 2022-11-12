There was another team Saturday afternoon as hungry as Idaho for a postseason playoff berth.
Visiting UC-Davis handed it to the Vandals early and often in a 44-26 win in a Big Sky Conference game at the Kibbie Dome.
Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. ran for 173 yards on 31 carries and reached the end zone three times to lead UC-Davis.
Gilliam also recorded his second 1,000-yard rushing season and set the all-time rushing touchdown record on his first score. The win was the fifth in a row for the Aggies (6-4, 5-2 Big Sky).
In his return to his home state, Lan Larison, a Vallivue High graduate, ran away from the Idaho defense for a 33-yard score to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead on just four plays on the opening drive. Larison finished with 68 yards on seven carries.
Isaiah Gomez connected on all three of his field goals and is now 13 for 13 tries in his last six games. Redshirt freshman Rex Connors posted 15 total tackles; including 10 solo stops.
The win for UC-Davis sets up next Saturday's showdown against league-leading Sacramento State (10-0, 7-0).
Idaho freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns. Hayden Hatten finished with 126 yards receiving on 13 catches with two touchdowns.
Idaho (6-4, 5-2) hopes it still has an outside shot at a playoff berth. The Vandals conclude the regular season next Saturday at Idaho State (1-9, 1-6).