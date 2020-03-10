BOISE — Lizzy Klinker had to take a moment while having ice taped to her left ankle to join her team and encourage them during a timeout.
This was no moment for the pain to hold her back, even if it got her in a little trouble with the trainer.
With 15 seconds left in the Idaho women’s basketball team’s 56-54 win against Portland State in the Big Sky Tournament quarterfinal, Klinker hobbled over to congratulate teammate Beyonce Bea on a layup.
“The energy at the end of the game, the excitement and the energy kicked in,” said Klinker, who was knocked down on a shot with less than a minute left in the game and had to hobble to the bench. “No pain, but the ankle’s good. I was just excited for my team, they really showed some heart there.”
It’s easy to excuse Klinker for being excited in the moment. After all, it was practically her and her sister, Natalie, who lifted the No. 2-seed Vandals (21-9) to victory. The sisters combined for 25 of Idaho’s 30 points in the second half, setting the tone for a comeback victory.
“Both of them together, they’ve had a couple of monster games,” said Idaho coach Jon Newlee. “We really needed them both to do what they did today.”
Idaho advances to the Big Sky semifinals, where it will take on Idaho State at around 8 p.m. Wednesday at CenturyLink Arena.
Lizzy Klinker led the Vandals with 19 points in the game, 12 of which came in the second half, while Natalie Klinker finished with 15 points, 13 of which came in the second half. Combined they shot 10 for 18 from the field over the final 20 minutes, while the rest of the team was a combined 2 for 12.
“My midrange shot was there and I just had to have confidence in it,” said Lizzy Klinker. “Coach said from the beginning that’s where it’s going to be open and we just have to keep cutting and finding the sweet spot.”
Bea had 16 points for the Vandals, with 14 coming in the first half, as she kept Idaho in the game early. The freshman had four free throws early, helping Idaho jump out to an 8-2 lead and had eight points and six rebounds by the time the first quarter was over.
“I thought her start was great, especially a freshman on this kind of stage, coming in and getting off to the start she got off to,” said Newlee. “I like the fact that she got to the line early, I think that calmed her down. She’s a very calm freshman, I will say that. And I just loved her demeanor coming in and her start really did carry us.”
Idaho trailed 27-26 at halftime and Portland State (16-16) built its lead up to 36-28 early in the third quarter, but from there, the Klinker sisters took over. They scored all 12 points for Idaho in the third quarter, with Lizzy Klinker scoring eight. Natalie scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including a personal 7-0 run, keyed by a pair of 1-and-1 opportunities, that gave the Vandals a 53-50 lead with 1:44 left in the game.
The Vikings were never able to tie the game or retake the lead after.
“It was nice to knock down some free throws and have a nice little stretch there,” Natalie Klinker said. “It was nice extra points, especially in those tight periods.”
Idaho shot 15 of 18 from the free throw line, helping the Vandals overcome struggles from 3-point range. Idaho shot 1 for 17 from long range in the game, with Eagle High graduate Janie King hitting the Vandals’ lone 3-pointer late in the second quarter.
“If you would have told me we’d go 1 of 17 from 3, and still be able to pull this off, I would say there’s a 50-50 chance of that,” Newlee said. “But I loved our interior offense today, I thought these guys next to me (the Klinker sisters) did a fantastic job, along with everyone else.”
IDAHO STATE 70, SOUTHERN UTAH 63: Montana Oltrogge scored 24 points, hitting 6 of 8 from 3-point range, as No. 3-seed Idaho State won to set up an all-Idaho matchup in today’s semifinal in Boise.
“For people from the State of Idaho, this is probably the game they’re hoping for,” said Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski. “Idaho State versus Idaho, in Boise, we’re accessible. We just had a great battle in Pocatello before coming to the conference tournament, where we had right around 2,000 people in Reed Gym. So it should be really fun and exciting and I hope people come out. It’s kind of an old-school rivalry.”
Diaba Konate and Callie Bourne both scored 12 points for the Bengals (18-12), while Dora Goles finished with 10 points.
Harley Hansen had 13 points to lead Southern Utah (18-13).
MONTANA STATE 67, NORTHERN COLORADO 62: Mountain View High graduate Darian White had 19 points, including a 7 for 8 effort in the fourth quarter, as top-seeded Montana State survived and upset bid from No. 8 Northern Colorado to advance to the Big Sky semifinals today.
The Bobcats (24-6) found themselves leading 61-60 with just more than a minute left, but White hit her free throws down the stretch to send Montana State into Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. game against Northern Arizona.
Fallyn Freije had 15 points for the Bobcats, while Oliana Squires scored 13. Parma High graduate Madison Jackson finished with six points.
Jasmine Gayles had 21 points for Northern Colorado (13-18).
NORTHERN ARIZONA 68, MONTANA 65: Lauren Orndoff scored 17 points and Khiarica Rasheed scored 14 as No. 5 seed Northern Arizona beat No. 4 Montana in a game the Lumberjacks led the entire second half.
Northern Arizona (16-14) took a 28-27 lead on a Regan Schenck basket with 1:24 to go in the second quarter. Although the Grizzlies (17-13) never retook the lead, they never got down by more than nine points and cut it to a two-point game, at 65-63 on two free throws by Mckenzie Johnston with 36 seconds to go.
Johnston had 18 points to lead Montana.