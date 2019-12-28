The Idaho State men’s basketball team rallied past visiting Idaho 62-60 on Saturday night in Reed Gym.
The Bengals took their first lead of the game on a Jared Stutzman 3-pointer with 2:24 left and ISU would never look back.
Austin Smellie led Idaho State with a career-high 21 points on 7-11 shooting. Tarik Cool had 18 points.
ISU shot 40.7 percent from the field but 52 percent in the second half. The Bengals out rebounded Idaho 34-32. Chidi Udengwu had game-high 10 and Stutzman added a season-high seven.
Idaho State was 13-18 from the free throw line and Idaho finished the night 7-13.
While Idaho State trailed for 35:30 minutes of the game, the Vandal lead was never bigger than nine points, allowing the Bengals to stay within striking distance.
Idaho State trailed 52-44 with 5:26 left in the game. The Bengals would then close out the game on a 18-8 run to earn the victory.
Baskets by Udengwu and Cool cut the Vandal lead to 52-48 with 4:14 remaining. Idaho would take a 54-50 lead with 3:23 left. Cool then hit a 3-pointer to cut the ISU deficit to 54-53 with 3:08 remaining.
Idaho hit one free throw with 2:52 left and Stutzman, who was 0-5 from the 3-point line, made the go-ahead three for the Bengals with 2:24 left to give Idaho State its first lead at 56-55. The Bengals led 58-55 after two Smellie free throws and would lead 62-57 after a layup by Smellie in the final seconds.