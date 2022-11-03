Idaho football

Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten (80) is tackled by Southern Utah cornerback Jalen Russell (16) and safety Akili Gray (4) in a last year.

 Zach Wilkinson / Lewiston Tribune

MOSCOW — Idaho’s receiver duo of sophomore Hayden Hatten and junior Jermaine Jackson have accounted for more than 65 percent of the Vandals receiving yards so far.

Jackson’s 734 yards receiving ranks third in the Big Sky. Hatten’s 570 yards receiving put him seventh and his eight touchdowns are tied for first.

