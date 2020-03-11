BOISE — The message was simple and to the point from Idaho coach John Newlee in the huddle before the start of the fourth quarter: If you want to win, you better start playing defense.
His words were heard loud and clear.
The Idaho women’s basketball team started the final quarter on an 18-3 run to turn a one-point game into a blowout, and the Vandals topped rival Idaho State 66-51 Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena in the semifinals of the Big Sky Tournament.
The second-seeded Vandals advance to play No. 1 seed Montana State in the title game Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the NCAA Tournament.
Idaho (22-9) led just 44-43 heading into the fourth quarter but outscored the No. 3 seed Bengals 22-8 in the final 10 minutes. Idaho State shot just 2 of 11 in the quarter and had just three points in the first eight minutes.
“If you want your season to continue, then we’re going to play defense every single possession,” Newlee said of his words in the huddle. “We’re not taking anything off. We’re going to get every loose ball and rebound the ball and they just dug down. It was a matter of heart and desire and they are warriors. That’s what it came down to.”
Lizzy Klinker had 13 points while Boise High School alum Isabelle Hadden had 12 to lead the Vandals to within one win of their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.
Gina Marxen added 11 points and Allison Kirby had nine for the Vandals, who improved to 3-0 against the Bengals this season. Idaho had 18 turnovers just six days ago in a 61-50 win over the Bengals, but committed just five Wednesday.
Idaho led just 30-28 at the half but pushed the lead to 37-30 on an and-one from Marxen with 7:56 left in the third quarter. But Idaho State (18-13) refused to go away, cutting the deficit to 43-40 on a bucket from Dora Goles with 1:32 left before Diaba Konate beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to trim the Idaho lead to 44-43 heading to the fourth.
But the Vandals took control in the final 10 minutes. Hadden had two buckets during an early spurt that put Idaho up 52-45 with 7:45 to go in the game. Kirby then hit a 3-pointer as the Vandals scored eight of the next nine points to take a commanding 60-46 lead with 3:19 left.
“What a great basketball game for a semifinal against your rival,” Newlee said. “Both teams played their hearts out. I’m just really proud of my group for fighting through some adversity .... My seniors came through and I couldn’t be happier for them and the rest of our team. We just battled.”
The game tipped off just minutes after the NBA announced a decision to suspend the season due to the Coronavirus, and hours after several conferences, including the Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten, ACC and SEC, announced that fans won’t be allowed to attend their conference tournaments the rest of the week.
It appears the Big Sky Conference has no immediate plans to follow suit — at least as of late Wednesday night. Asked about the possibility of the Big Sky Conference keeping fans out of the arena the rest of the week to help prevent the spread of the virus, a conference spokesman admitted it was an “ongoing situation” but said they planned to move forward as planned with fans in the stands.
The three referees Tuesday night refrained from shaking hands with the coaches from both teams before the game, choosing instead to bump arms with them during the traditional pregame greetings.
Newlee said afterwards he was “absolutely comfortable” continuing to play the tournament, and with fans in the stands.
“I think there’s some mass hysteria going on that people have to take a good look at,” Newlee said. “I don’t think there’s any reason to panic. I think people are pushing the panic button a little quick right now. I’m comfortable and I know our players are comfortable and we’ll just keep going forward as we are right now.”
The Vandals hope that means one more win – and a trip to the Big Dance.
No. 1 MONTANA STATE 76, No. 6 NORTHERN ARIZONA 71: Mountain View High School alum Darian White had 19 points to lead top-seeded Montana State to a win over Northern Arizona in the first women’s semifinal Wednesday.
White was 7 for 14 from the field and 4 of 5 from the foul line to help the Bobcats overcome a 17-14 deficit at the end of the first quarter.
Fallyn Freije added 14 points for Montana State, which won despite being outshot (47% to 41%) and outrebounded (36-33). The Bobcats had just seven turnovers while forcing Northern Arizona into 20 turnovers, which led to a 22-6 advantage in points off turnovers.
Montana State led just 55-51 entering the fourth quarter but held on to reach Friday’s title game.
Nina Radford had 21 points and six rebounds for Northern Arizona in the loss, while Lauren Orndoff added 14 points.