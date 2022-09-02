It's the beginning of an Eck-citing new era for Idaho’s football team.
Fans have waited all offseason to see what Idaho will look like under new coach Jason Eck. After months of waiting, today is the day those questions are answered.
The Vandals will kick off their campaign with the Battle of the Palouse against Washington State at 7:30 p.m. MDT (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field. The rivalry is back after a six-year hiatus.
Here are three things to know before kickoff at Gesa Field:
Local guys keeping it local
The Palouse is small enough where it's not uncommon to run into someone you know.
However, new residents Eck and and WSU coach Jake Dickert know each other from several coaching stops in the Midwest.
The two spent time at Minnesota State-Mankato as well as South Dakota State.
"It's a neat deal when you have a connection in this profession," Eck said. "You work with guys where you just know they have it. I always thought (Jake) was one of those guys."
They each made steps to move up the coaching ladder before landing their first head coaching gigs just eight miles apart.
Renewing the rivalry is big for the region, as well as trying to draw in future recruits to the school.
"We want to recruit a lot of Northwest kids so it's easily travelable," Eck said.
Senior linebacker and captain Fa'avae Fa'avae transferred from WSU two years ago and has a chance to show something to his former teammates.
"Our kids are really excited for this game," Eck said. "Guys like (Fa'ave) Fa'avae transferred from Washington State, so I know this game means a little bit extra to him."
Vanilla isn't in the freezer
It's no secret the Cougars are the odds-on favorites to win. The Vandals are four-touchdown underdogs, according to Oddsshark.com.
While it's hard to argue against Washington State being the favorite, Eck said Idaho's offense isn't going to hold anything back.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
"I think you have to be aggressive in a game like this," Eck said. "I think when you're a favorite, you can afford to be a little bit more conservative. But we have to be smart. We can't get out of our game plan. It's going to be challenging, but it's going to be an opportunity. This is our first chance to turn some heads."
Eck is no stranger to coaching against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent. At South Dakota State last year, the Jackrabbits took down the Mountain West's Colorado State, 42-23, in Week 1.
"We look at this as an opportunity," Eck said. "We're going to come out and compete our tails off."
When aggression takes precedence, execution becomes crucial.
Eck recalled a 59-41 loss to No. 16 TCU in 2016 where the Jackrabbits held a 17-7 lead on the Horned Frogs before KaVontae Turpin scored on an 81-yard punt return to put TCU within three.
The momentum swing helped the Horned Frogs win the game.
"We will continue to get better on special teams," he said. "We have to play exceptionally well on special teams in order to win games like this."
Ever-improving offense
According to Eck, the biggest improvement in the offseason has come on offense.
"They've improved on their understanding of the offense," Eck said. "Execution-wise, the plays are getting run the way they are supposed to."
The biggest battle for the Vandals in this one will be limiting turnovers and presnap penalties.
"(WSU's) defense really impressed me on film," Eck said. "Especially their pass rushers on the edge."
That starts with edge Ron Stone Jr. He's been limited for much of camp, but is the No. 1 guy on the depth chart.
Senior Logan Floyd will have the difficult task of keeping the junior at bay. As for who Floyd will be protecting under center, that question will finally be answered.
"We feel confident with all of our guys on the roster," Eck said. "No matter who's playing, we have a lot of confidence in all of them. All of them have shown signs of improvement since the spring and I expect those guys to do a good job and protect the football and be good leaders for the team."
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.