BOISE — Estefania Ors admits she didn’t quite grasp the meaning of playing in the Big Sky Championship game her first time around or appreciate the stage she was getting to play on.
Four years later, the fifth-year senior completely understood.
In her second go at a conference tournament title on Friday, Ors wasted no time getting things going. The Spain native scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter as the Idaho State women’s basketball team jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back, beating Idaho 84-49 for its first tourament title since 2012.
“Back in my freshman year, I really didn’t understand everything,” Ors said about the Bengals' loss to Montana State in the 2017 championship game. “I'm foreign, so I didn’t know how everything worked. Now that I do, I really appreciate it.”
The Bengals (22-3) punched their ticket to Texas, which will host the entire NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. First-round games are March 21-22 at sites in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos. Idaho State will find out its seed and opponent on Monday night. ESPN’s Charlie Creme slated the Bengals into a No. 15 seed in his Friday morning bracket projection with an opening game against Louisville.
“We’re not going to readjust just yet, we’re going to enjoy this for a little bit,” said Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski. “We’re going to have our Selection Monday and see who we play and then we’ll start our preparation. From here on out, we just have to enjoy all these different moments. Yes, we want to go into the NCAA Tournament and come away with a postseason win, which rarely happens in our conference. I don’t remember it happening in my era. It will be fun to see who we get paired up with.”
A Big Sky women’s basketball team hasn’t won a game in the NCAA Tournament since 1995, when No. 12-seed Montana beat No. 5 San Diego State in the first round.
On Friday, however, the Bengals looked like a team that would be hard to stop. Ors was a perfect 5 for 5 from the field in the first quarter, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, as Idaho State jumped out to a 27-17 lead.
“She’s a really confident player, and she’s a great shooter,” said sophomore Diaba Konate, who finished with 20 points. “No matter what happens, she’s going to be there for each one of us. Her shooting well gave us a lot more confidence and when we went back on defense we thought ‘We have to get a stop here.”
The Bengals were only getting started. A 5-0 run to end the second quarter extended the halftime lead to 44-29. Idaho State built a 30-point lead in the third quarter and led by as much as 84-44. The 35-point margin of victory was the largest in a Big Sky Championship game since 2008.
“It was unexpected, not to win, but to win in this way,” said Sobolewski. “We just came out on fire and played some exceptional defense on top of some very strong offense. We’re just happy to see it all come together.”
Idaho struggled to find the hoop all afternoon, finishing the game 17 for 63 from the floor. The Vandals (17-7) shot under 20% in both the second and third quarters, going a combined 6 for 34.
“We were trying to keep pace and make some shots of our own,” said Idaho coach Jon Newlee. “We just didn’t have it. They came out and played well, there’s no question about it. They’re a great basketball team. I thought they had a great year. Seton does a great job with them. I just wish the fans could have seen both teams at full strength like when we were up in Moscow.”
Idaho had to play the tournament shorthanded, with second-team All-Big Sky selection Gina Marxen and Big Sky Top Reserve Hailey Christopher both missing the tournament. Neither Marxen nor Christopher have played since Feb. 20 at Portland State.
In addition, Newlee said Beyonce Bea, who led Idaho with 14 points, had to get six stitches under her eyelid on Thursday night and Bishop Kelly graduate Gabi Harrington was playing on a hurt ankle.
“It was a tough week, but I feel like we all knew from last Friday on we had to dig down and do what needed to be done,” said Idaho senior Natalie Klinker. “We knew everyone was going to play a lot of minutes, it was just expected.”
After the game, Ors was named the Big Sky Tournament MVP. In three games this week, the guard averaged 12 points per game. But the Bengals had seven different players record a game with at least 10 points while in Boise and had a different leading scorer in each round of the tournament.
“Any day anyone can have a good game,” said Ors. “It doesn’t matter, because we all have the ability to do that. If I were on the opposite team I would be like ‘shoot, who’s going to step up?’”