A full calendar year — plus another 97 days — have slogged by since Idaho's football team last stepped onto a turf with an opponent on the other end.
For much of that stretch, the Vandals bubbled themselves off from the coronavirus as best they could. They sacrificed their social lives and spent the time with only each other, making use of fall practices while watching with envy as the Football Bowl Subdivision conducted a season.
"We've been waiting for a year now. Those jitters are building up," star junior linebacker Tre Walker said, adding: "The chemistry on the team is just at a different level than it's ever been."
At long last, Idaho returns to the field of play. The Vandals meet No. 12 Eastern Washington at 3 p.m. today in the Kibbie Dome for a rivalry contest that kicks off a truncated, six-game Big Sky-only spring schedule.
Approximately 20 percent of the venue's 16,000-seat capacity will be filled, Idaho confirmed.
Five conference programs opted out of the season — including the two Montana schools and reigning conference champion Sacramento State — but a league title still will be awarded, and a condensed Football Championship Subdivision playoff still will run.
For reaching this juncture with just minor hiccups, eighth-year UI coach Paul Petrino is proud.
"I'm super happy for our players. They've put so much into it," he said. "I'm excited to go watch them play. I think they're going to go out there and play their hearts out. They understand what they missed in the fall, and they'll go out and take full advantage of it."
Idaho, which went 5-7 in 2019, has some expectations in Year 3 of their return to the Big Sky. The Vandals are receiving votes in the latest STATS FCS media poll.
On paper, Idaho's strengths lie with its stacked defensive box — one of the best in the nation — a deep corps of running backs, and a pass-catching outfit stocked with speed.
"Their front seven is what they rely on. They've got some of the best players in the conference at their positions," said EWU coach Aaron Best on his weekly radio show, probably referring to the linebacking trio of Walker, Christian Elliss and Charles Akanno.
"We need to run the ball effectively enough to set some things up."
Best tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will miss the game, but no other Eagle players or personnel will be absent.
Idaho's secondary and offensive line feature a combined six new starters, and the expectations are high under center for UConn grad transfer Mike Beaudry, a savvy, big-armed, pro-style quarterback.
"We'll go out there and play our tails off, and execute pretty well (offensively)," Petrino said. "It's just gonna be a matter of quarterback and offensive line. That's usually what it comes down to.
"It helped having all those practices in the fall and spring. I definitely think (Beaudry) is in a good position, ready to go play."
Idaho will learn a lot about itself in its opener against an explosive EWU team that'll surely be carrying a chip on its shoulder after sustaining a 35-27 upset loss to the Vandals this past season.
"The biggest thing is we kept the ball and (EWU quarterback Eric Barriere) stood on the sideline," Petrino said of the previous meeting.
Idaho's running game dominated Eastern's defensive front, and the Vandals pressured Barriere into a sluggish first half, during which EWU struggled to pass the 50-yard line and fell into a 28-0 hole.
"That was an embarrassing loss because we knew we could've played a lot better than what we showed," Barriere said on an EWU radio show. "That's been on our minds a lot."
Barriere is the league's preseason offensive MVP and an Walter Payton Award candidate. He guided the Eagles' offense last season to the No. 1 spot nationally in yards per game (524.8), but Eastern stumbled to a 7-5 finish, missing the playoffs.
"It all starts and ends with their quarterback," Petrino said of Eastern's elusive, field-stretching senior who passed for 3,712 yards and 31 touchdowns against just four picks last season.
"He's got to be one of the best players in the country, for sure. He's just dangerous."
EWU returns starting receivers Andrew Boston, Talolo Limu-Jones and Johnny Edwards. The trio combined for 1,860 yards and 16 scores in 2019. Experienced running back Tamarick Pierce (1,014 yards, 18 TDs in his career) will lead a two-headed attack.
It bodes well for Idaho that just one of EWU's starting offensive linemen from 2019 is back.
The Eagles will trot out a new-look defense, which is highlighted by three Division I transfers in defensive end Jusstis Warren (Washington), safety Ely Doyle (Arizona State) and linebacker Ty Graham, a team captain who fled Idaho after the 2018 season.
"This one's gonna be a competitive one, a physical one," Graham said.
The Vandals and Eagles square off again to cap their regular seasons April 10 in Cheney, Washington. The foes — separated by only 77 miles — have built upon the bitterness of the rivalry since Idaho rejoined the league in 2018. Their two meetings this season are expected to have playoff implications.
"I know it's physical, it's fun, it's fast-paced, hard-hitting," said Beaudry of his expectations. "It's everything you want in a rivalry, so I'm excited for it, I really am. Our team is ready. Obviously we want to win every game, but this game more than a lot of other ones."
As far as efficiency goes, Idaho's secondary made substantial gains in 2019 — the Vandals' second season back in a league that's been known to feature pass-first offenses and blazing-fast receivers.
The year before, Idaho's defensive backfield looked out of sorts as Big Sky Conference foes aired it out, often gashing the Vandals on deep shots.
Idaho ranked last in the conference in pass-defense efficiency in 2018, permitting opposing quarterbacks to throw for 2,843 yards and 28 touchdowns on a 61.8-percent completion rate against only four interceptions.
The Vandals vaulted out of the bottom of the Big Sky barrel last season, all the way up to No. 3 in the league in efficiency. Adjusting to the BSC's tendencies, Idaho doubled its picks, sliced 6 percent off that completion rate and conceded eight fewer touchdowns.
"Playing in the Big Sky is actually fun, considering I played in the Sun Belt too my first year here," senior safety and team captain Tyrese Dedmon said. "It was a big change. It gave us in the secondary more of a game. We gotta play more pass coverage and cover the field more against speedy receivers.
"We want to be the best secondary in the Big Sky, and we can be that. We just gotta continue to move forward, keep working and building."
By the numbers, Idaho's defensive backfield has sharpened its wits in terms of cutting down on explosive outputs. But the Vandals still have some developing to do if they want to replicate or improve upon last season's successes.
Standout cornerback Lloyd Hightower graduated after two years as Idaho's most reliable DB. Safety Sedrick Thomas completed his eligibility too. What's more: Breakout sophomore corner Christian Nash and high-ceiling freshman David Eppinger transferred out during the offseason.
"On the back end, that's where we've got to figure some things out," defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mike Breske said.
On the bright side, Dedmon returns at free safety, where he emerged last season as a staunch player in his first year starting.
The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder has a nose for the ball and a propensity for punishing hits. He's appeared in 33 games since 2017.
"Tyrese Dedmon is our bell cow. Lots of reps with Tyrese," Breske said. "Physically, he's taken care of himself. He's in great shape, he works very hard in the weight room. He's laying it on the line. He's a leader for us on the defensive side. ... I have high expectations for Tyrese, and he does too.
"Then we've gotta find another safety."
Sophomore Seattle native Jaxon Woodward will get the nod at strong safety for the Vandals' season opener today.
Woodward primarily played on special teams in 2019. He also saw action in 10 contests for Idaho's basketball team. So, he'll at least bring extra athleticism to the fold.
Woodward (6-0, 187) beat out freshman Tommy McCormick, sophomore Mujeeb Rufai, junior Ryan Swanson and rookie Oregon State transfer Marcus Harris for the start.
On Idaho's recently released depth chart, Harris is listed as Dedmon's backup, and McCormick will fill in for Woodward as needed.
"Not a lot of experience (at safety), and we've gotta develop that in a short amount of time," Breske said.
Idaho coach Paul Petrino said Harris' signing with the Vandals was a "big one." The 5-10, 170-pounder boasts high-level speed, and Petrino said he's been one of the most pleasant surprises of camp.
The same goes for true freshman Floridian Arnell Walker (5-11, 160), who enjoys perhaps the best upside among Idaho's young cornerbacks.
"Arnell's been playing really well," Petrino said.
Leading that group will be four-year starter Jalen Hoover, a former safety who explored transfer options this offseason before electing to return — much to the relief of the Vandals, who will employ the pass-deflecting maestro at corner and nickel, depending on the personnel elsewhere.
Senior Spokane native Tevin Duke and junior Portland product Wyryor Noil — mainstay Idaho reserves — are on Idaho's two-deep.
L.A. Valley College transfer Awan Parker (6-0, 175) has the size and quickness to vie for starts, and Football Bowl Subdivision bounce-back Josh Jones, from Texas-San Antonio, provides depth and a promising future. Montana grad transfer corner Dareon Nash opted out of the spring season for personal reasons, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
"A lot of it early on will be by committee until we kinda get into a groove," Breske noted.
Dedmon said this year's defensive backs are more physical than 2019's unit, adding that the Vandals are able to switch up their coverage schemes more fluidly depending on what offenses project.
"If we have to go press, we can go press. If we do play similar to last year and have to run with people, we're fast enough to run with people," he said. "We'll just go with the flow."
A boon for Idaho's defense, senior Idahoan Cade Coffey returns for his fourth season as punter. The former All-American has a dialed-in cannon for a leg, and dropped 22 punts inside opponents' 20-yard lines last season.
Sophomore Logan Prescott will relieve Coffey on kickoff duties. The two have shared field goals and PATs during camp.
"We're trying to keep (Coffey) fresh. We know he's going to be an unbelievable punter," Petrino said.
"Hidden yardage in special teams" has long been one of the eighth-year coach's talking points. First-team All-BSC kick returner Nick Romano will split the duties with New Mexico transfer Elijah Lilly, who took a pair of kickoffs to the house and averaged 23.5 yards per return in three seasons with the Lobos.
All-leaguer Cutrell Haywood and shifty JC transfer Jermaine Jackson will divvy up the punt returns.
"Every game, one of the biggest reasons why you win or lose is who wins the battle of field position," Petrino said.