Idaho running back Roshaun Johnson is seen here scoring one of his three touchdowns Saturday in Idaho's 68-0 win over visiting Simon Fraser.
CJ Jordan passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Roshaun Johnson scored three times and the Idaho Vandals posted their first shutout victory since 2010 with a 68-0 win over Division II Simon Fraser in a season opener on Saturday in Moscow.
The 68 points were the most scored by the Vandals since a 79-30 victory over Weber State in 1994. They amassed Saturday's total behind an offense that outgained the Clan from Burnaby, British Columbia, 593-90.
Jordan threw for 161 yards on 7-of-12 passing and rushed for 61 yards including a 21-yard score. Mike Beaudry also saw time at quarterback and was 10 of 15 with 116 yards while rushing for 47. Hayden Hatten had 106 yards receiving including a 71-yard touchdown from Jordan. Johnson rushed for 87 yards including a 37-yard touchdown. All three of his rushing touchdowns came in the first half.
The score was 40-0 at halftime after the Vandals held the Clan to -4 yards offense.
NORTH DAKOTA 35, IDAHO ST. 14
Otis Weah rushed for a career-high three touchdowns and North Dakota defeated the Bengals in a season opener in Pocatello.
North Dakota scored first and led the rest of the way after Hayden Galvin returned an interception to the Idaho State 32 that set up Weah's 1-yard score less than three minutes into the game.
The Fighting Hawks made it 10-0 on the first of two Adam Stage field goals which came after turning back the Bengals on four rushes from the North Dakota 1.
Idaho got on the scoreboard on with 18 seconds left in the first half when Malakai Rango scored from the 1.
North Dakota extended its lead to 24-7 in the third quarter when Tommy Schuster found Adam Zavalney alone at the goal line for a 22-yard score and Weah added a 15-yard TD two plays after Ray Hass picked off a Tyler Vander Waal pass at the Idaho State 34.
Weah finished with 114 yards on 22 carries, his third career 100-yard game. Schuster was 14-of-18 passing for 183 yards and a TD.
Vander Waal threw for 229 yards but was just 19 of 43 with three interceptions.
North Dakota, with top-10 rankings in multiple FCS polls, is the defending Missouri Valley Football Conference champion.