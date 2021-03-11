BOISE — One year ago, the Idaho women’s basketball team didn’t get an opportunity to finish the job.
The Vandals hope to do just that on Friday.
Idaho punched its ticket into the Big Sky Tournament Championship game Wednesday night, beating Montana State 80-64 in the semifinals. The Vandals (17-6) will face Idaho State at noon on Friday, which is one year to the date that the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Big Sky Tournament, along with conference tournaments across the country as well a the NCAA Tournament.
“We’ve just put in so much hard work this entire season just to get here,” said sophomore Beyonce Bea, who had a game-high 21 points for the Vandals. “It’s been the goal ever since the start of the season and ever since last year when we didn’t get the chance to play. We all just really wanted to make this one count and get here again. We’re all just super excited to get to play.”
Idaho beat Idaho State 66-51 last year in the semifinals in what turned out to be the last game of the tournament. The Vandals were scheduled to play Montana State two days later in the championship game, but the morning after their win against the Bengals, dreams of winning their first tournament title since 2016 ended without a chance to take on the Bobcats on the court.
“It definitely means a lot, especially after last year,” senior Natalie Klinker, who had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, said about playing the Bengals for the title. “Last year we beat them in the semis, that was a great game for us.”
Idaho marched into the final thanks in large part to a 48-point second half. The Vandals trailed 38-32 going into halftime, but shot 17 for 29 in the second half, including an 11-of-16 effort in the third quarter.
“Going into halftime we felt like all that physicality had us a little bit frazzled,” said Klinker. “I think a big part of it was taking a deep breath and having the confidence in ourselves knowing we were the better team and playing like it.”
Bea scored the first six points of the second half before Bishop Kelly graduate Gabi Harrington gave the Vandals the lead with a 3-pointer to put Idaho ahead 41-38. It was part of a 17-1 run for the Vandals, as Montana State missed its first seven field goal attempts of the half.
“I was really proud of our players with the way we responded after halftime,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “We talked at halftime about really bowing up and matching their physicality if that’s the way the game was going to be. I’m just so proud of the way these guys responded in that second half, especially defensively in that third quarter when we just locked them down and took them out of their game the way they kind of had done at the start of the game. I thought defensively we were fantastic in that third quarter and it really flipped the game.”
Idaho maintained at least a two-possession lead the rest of the way. Bea finished with 14 points in the third quarter, while freshman Sydney Gandy had 11 of her 19 points in the second half.
Allison Kirby finished with nine points and Harrington scored eight for the Vandals.
Montana State was led by Mountain View graduate Darian White, while Ava Ranson, a freshman out of Timberline High scored seven points for the Bobcats.
Idaho and Idaho State split their two meetings, which occurred last month in Moscow. The Bengals took a 63-58 win over the Vandals on Feb. 11 before Idaho bounced back with a 73-56 victory two days later. Both teams stayed at the top of the Big Sky standings all season long, but at the end of the year, Idaho State finished one game ahead of Idaho in the regular season standings.
The two Gem State teams will now meet in downtown Boise Friday afternoon to determine which one gets the conference’s bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“The hard work has really just been motivated that you can’t take anything for granted, especially after last year,” Bea said. “At any moment the game could have been our last, so we’re just playing with that passion every time. I think that’s kind of what fueled the fire for us.”