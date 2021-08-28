This year’s Idaho receiver troupe features a mix of everything.
There’s a steady veteran who’s been around for ages and isn’t a senior yet in Cutrell Haywood. There’s breakout sophomore and All-Big Sky first-teamer Hayden Hatten. Then there’s a couple of transfers with Football Bowl Subdivision experience in freshman Terez Traynor of Western Kentucky and senior Mekhi Stevenson of UNLV.
Add in junior tight end Connor Whitney of Spokane, and Idaho’s quarterbacks have a multitude of weapons at their disposal — if they can get and stay healthy, that is.
Haywood and Hatten are expected to be ready for Idaho's opener Sept. 4 against Simon Fraser, but the starting duo have been absent from team drills in fall camp.
That’s opened up room for Traynor, Stevenson and players like sophomores Michael Graves and Michael Noil to load up on snaps.
“We’ve gotten a lot of young guys in there, getting work that they normally wouldn’t have gotten,” Idaho receivers coach Brian Reader said. “Terez Traynor, he’s doing a great job, Mekhi Stevenson is also doing a great job.”
Traynor was one of Idaho's highlight players in its second scrimmage Aug. 21. A back-shoulder touchdown catch from fellow freshman CJ Jordan pointed to a connection the Vandals could see for years to come. At 6-foot-4, Traynor also adds some size the Vandals have missed in recent seasons.
Traynor, a Kentucky native, said he remembers coach Paul Petrino from his days as an assistant at Louisville.
“Me coming in with four years left, coach P, I know him from coaching at Louisville, so it’s really just him developing me, breaking bad habits,” Traynor said. “It’s really just soaking everything in from watching the older guys go first, then we get our turn.”
One of those older guys is Stevenson. Although it’s his first year as a Vandal, he’s had to step into a leadership role in fall camp with Haywood and Hatten out. He’s been a favorite target of senior quarterback Mike Beaudry in practice.
“He’s learning a whole new offense and really picking it up,” Reader said. “Mekhi being a senior, he’s really stepped up in the leadership role.”
Hatten, from Scottsdale, Arizona, was one of Idaho's biggest surprises in the spring. Hatten came from seemingly nowhere to lead Idaho in receptions (43), receiving yards (613) and receiving touchdowns (3) — enough to earn him all-conference accolades in the spring.
Haywood had a bit of a down year but owns 140 receptions on his career and still has two years of eligibility remaining because of an NCAA COVID-19 exemption for athletes who played in the spring.
“They should be back out there by Game 1,” Reader said of Haywood and Hatten. “We’ll kind of wait and see as we get closer, but staying positive and they’ll be out as soon as they can.”
Whitney returns at tight end to give the Vandals another veteran presence. The junior started at least two games in each of his first three seasons.
He showcased his mix of size and speed with three touchdowns in the second scrimmage.
Speaking of size and speed, 6-3, 273-pound fullback Logan Kendall also will get some looks at tight end. The Cheney, Washington, product earned Big Sky first-team honors in the spring.
