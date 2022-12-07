And a freshman shall lead them.
High expectations are for programs that have made the playoffs, not for teams with a five consecutive losing seasons and a first-year head coach. High expectations are also not for redshirt freshmen quarterbacks that went 15-32 for 205 yards, four interceptions and just one TD while playing in three games as true freshmen.
“This award means so much,” McCoy said in a press conference. “It’s such a great thing to be award. I feel like this award is much bigger than me. It’s for our Vandal family.”
Outside of the Kibbie Dome offices, very few people had any expectations for the Idaho football and Gevani McCoy. But who needs expectations?
Idaho’s players and coaches placed their faith in McCoy and rode the gunslinger’s breakout season under first-year head coach Jason Eck to a winning record for the first time since 2016 and an FCS playoff appearance for the first time since 1995. To recognize McCoy for the outstanding season, Stats Perform announced Wednesday that McCoy is the winner of the 2022 Jerry Rice Award for the top freshman in the FCS.
Under Eck and Offensive Coordinator Luke Schleusner’s guidance, McCoy threw for 2,791 yards and 27 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in 11 games. He also ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 14-yard touchdown on the throwback pass.
He led the Vandals to an 7-5 record, including a 7-3 record against FCS teams and a 6-2 Big Sky Conference record.
“We are extremely proud of Vani’s development,” Eck said. “He was a catalyst for our offense that kept improving all year. He is a tremendous leader who plays with great emotional stability. Hats off to Vani and Coach Schleusner for the great 2022 season. I look forward to the future with Vani at the helm.”
McCoy said he worked hard when the competition for the starting job was between him and three others.
“I kept my head down and grinded,” McCoy said. “I’m thankful for the others who pushed me to be my best. It was a great season, a great start to get my feet wet. It’s been such a great ride.”
McCoy not only won the Rice Award but ran away with the voting among the 25 finalists for the award.
McCoy picked up 31 first-place votes to just nine for Poffenbarger. McCoy’s vote totaled 203 points to 118 for Poffenbarger and 105 for Jackson.
A 54-member panel voted on the 12th annual award — named after legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice, who starred at Mississippi Valley State as part of his Hall of Fame career — with Albany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger finishing second and Saint Francis wide receiver Makai Jackson third. McCoy will be honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.
The Jerry Rice Award, first presented after the 2011 season, has a distinguished list of past recipients, including current NFL players Cooper Kupp, Chase Edmonds and Trey Lance.
McCoy entered the season as the starter, but the job wasn’t handed to him on a silver platter. He beat out sophomore CJ Jordan and South Dakota State transfer J’Bore Gibbs to earn the starting job.
He was named the starter ahead of the Vandal season opener against Washington State. Idaho lost close games against two power-five opponents, McCoy was 21-32 for 212 yards and a touchdown at WSU and 12-23 for 204 yards and three touchdowns against Indiana.
He next led the Vandals to five consecutive wins for the first time since 2016, including road victories over Northern Arizona and a win over Montana for the first time since 1999.
McCoy threw for at least one touchdown in every game that he played and tallied four touchdowns against Northern Colorado, Portland State and Eastern Washington.
He broke the Idaho single-season completion percentage record by going 203-297 (68.4%) and set the single-game record for completion percentage in the win against NAU going 18-20 (90%).
He was second all-time for single season pass efficiency in Vandal history at 170.6.
Next season, Idaho returns McCoy and a load of offensive talent, including First-Team All-Big Sky receivers Jermaine Jackson and Hayden Hatten and Second-Team All-Big Sky running back true freshman Anthony Woods.
It is fair to say that expectations will be high for the Vandals in 2023.