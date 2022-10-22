IDAHO WINS

Idaho freshman running back Anthony Woods breaks loose for yards against Portland State in a game Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 CODY ROBERTS / IDAHO ATHLETICS

MOSCOW — Not being used to being the hunted, Idaho's football team found itself in an unusual position in this bounce back season.

Down 21-14 midway through the second quarter Saturday against Big Sky foe Portland State, the Vandals eventually found their footing, even going to their bag of tricks and came out on the other side with their best start to a conference season in almost three decades.

