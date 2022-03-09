BOISE — The Idaho women’s basketball team’s offense went cold late Wednesday, ending the Vandals season.
Idaho missed its final 10 shots as Montana State came away with a 73-67 win in the Big Sky Tournament semifinals.
The Bobcats (21-12) advance to the title game, where they will face Northern Arizona at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Idaho’s last points came on a Louise Forsyth 3-pointer with 5:25 to go, putting the Vandals ahead 67-66. But Montana State ended the game on a 7-0 run.
Beyonce Bea led the Vandals (14-18) with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
All evening, it was a back-and-forth game. Idaho dug itself out of an early 14-4 run thanks to a 12-2 run of their own. Ashlyn Wallace, Sydney Gandy and Tiana Johnson all had 3-pointers within a span of 68 seconds and Bea had a basket and free throw with 2:17 left in the first quarter, to tie the game at 16.
Montana State entered the second quarter leading 22-18, but the Vandals opened with a 17-3 run to go ahead 35-25. But the Bobcats, who made just 1 of 11 of their first shots in the second, ended the half by making six of seven, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Mountain View High graduate Darian White, to cut Idaho’s lead to 40-39 at the break.
Bea entered the locker room with 18 points, while White had 13 at the half. Both teams also had five 3-pointers in the half.
The third quarter ended with just as much back and forth as two 3-pointers by Montana State’s Katelynn Limardo, sandwiched one by Gandy in the final minute of the quarter, as Idaho took a 56-55 lead into the fourth.
Limardo gave the Vandals a 60-59 lead early in the fourth quarter with another 3-pointer, but the two teams traded the lead through the fourth quarter. That was until Limardo hit two free throws to put the Bobcats up 68-67 for good with 3:58 left.
White finished with 16 points for Montana State.
See idahopress.com/sports for more on Wednesday’s game.
NORTHERN ARIZONA 72, NORTHERN COLORADO 67: Khiarica Rasheed scored 16 points and Northern Arizona survived a late charge by Northern Colorado to advance to the Big Sky Tournament Championship game for the first time since 2007.
The Lumberjacks (17-13) will be looking to win their first title since 2006 today.
Northern Arizona led by as many as 19 in the second half, but the Bears (15-16) were able to cut the lead down to 68-64 on a 3-pointer by Hannah Simental with 1:35 left. But Northern Colorado wasn’t able to get any closer as the Lumberjacks made their free throws down the stretch.
Miki’ala Maio and Regan Schenck both scored 12 points, with Schenck adding 10 rebounds.
Simental scored 27 points, with five 3-pointers, to lead Northern Colorado.