Idaho head coach Jon Newlee watches his team practice for a first-round game in the women's NCAA tournament on March 22, 2013 in Storrs, Conn.

 AP File Photo

The University of Idaho and women’s basketball coach Jon Newlee mutually agreed to part ways, athletic director Terry Gawlik announced Thursday.

“I want to thank Jon for his service to our women’s basketball program over the last 15 years,” Gawlik said in a news release. “Jon led Vandal women’s basketball to new heights, and we all appreciate the time and effort he gave to our student-athletes and our university.”

