The University of Idaho and women’s basketball coach Jon Newlee mutually agreed to part ways, athletic director Terry Gawlik announced Thursday.
“I want to thank Jon for his service to our women’s basketball program over the last 15 years,” Gawlik said in a news release. “Jon led Vandal women’s basketball to new heights, and we all appreciate the time and effort he gave to our student-athletes and our university.”
In the news release and in an online statement from the coach, Gawlik and Newlee didn’t explain why the winningest basketball coach in school history, men’s or women’s, was leaving the program.
Newlee, 64, has been the head coach of the Vandals since 2008 and finished with a win-loss of 257-213 (.547) overall.
During his 15-year stint, the Rialto, California, native racked up several individual achievements, including three trips to the NCAA tournament in 2013, ‘14 and ‘16.
Newlee was Big Sky coach of the year in 2019 and was the WAC coach of the year in 2009 and 2014.
Newlee will be getting a significant payday from the Vandals due to the university having to buy out his contract.
He got an extension following the 2021 season due to Article 2.3 of his employment agreement with Idaho. Article 2.3 stated: “The term of this agreement will be automatically extended by one (1) additional year commencing on July 1 and concluding on June 30 for each season in which the team earns at least sixteen (16) wins versus Division I classified institutions or advances to the NCAA Tournament.”
That season, Newlee and the Vandals finished 17-7 overall, which turned his then three-year contract into a four-year one. Newlee’s contract runs until June 30, 2025, and he will be paid approximately $300,000, which is more than his salary has ever been at the school.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
This may not be the last time that the 20-year NCAA Division I coaching vet will be on the sidelines. In a Twitter post, Newlee explained his excitement for his next adventure in coaching.
“I am excited about finding the next university where I may have a transformational impact on the lives of young women,” he said. “I have a passion for coaching and am just as motivated today as the day I began my career over 370 victories ago.”
Newlee led the Vandals to two regular-season championships, splitting them between the Big Sky and the WAC. He also led Idaho to three tournament championships, two in the WAC and one in the Big Sky.
He’s also taken the Vandals to two women’s National Invitation Tournaments, where Idaho reached the Elite 8 in 2019.
Before joining the Vandals, Newlee coached for six seasons at Idaho State, leading the Bengals to the NCAA tournament in 2007.
Off the court, Newlee’s teams excelled in the classroom, most recently posting a 3.66 grade-point average in the fall of 2022. He coached over 76 all-academic honorees, three CoSIDA academic all-district selections and two CoSIDA academic All-Americans. His 2017-18 squad was sixth in the WBCA Academic Top 25.
“I would like to thank the University of Idaho and its leadership for the amazing opportunity to coach the women’s basketball team for these past 15 years,” Newlee said. “I would also like to thank the student-athletes who have played for me at Idaho. They are the reason why I love this profession. I leave the University of Idaho with fond memories and wish the women’s basketball program the very best and continued success.”
A national search for the next Idaho coach will begin immediately. Bowlsby Sports Advisors has been retained to assist with the search.
“Our history of success in women’s basketball, the beautiful new ICCU Arena, and the investments we’ve made to position Idaho as a consistent championship contender make this a very attractive job,” said Gawlik. “We look forward to finding the next leader to not only contend for Big Sky Championships but also develop and grow the young women in our program.”