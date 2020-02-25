MOSCOW — Christmas came early for Zac Claus, who won’t have to wait until after the season to learn his fate with the Idaho men’s basketball team.
Seven months after being named the team’s interim coach, Claus was appointed the 30th head coach in Vandal history, Idaho director of athletics Terry Gawlik announced Tuesday.
“It is a wonderful honor that I accept very humbly,” Claus said. “I can’t thank president (Scott) Green and Terry Gawlik (enough) for giving us this opportunity to keep moving forward, to keep pushing our guys and doing what’s right every day.”
Claus became Idaho’s interim coach in July after longtime coach Don Verlin was fired for cause for minor NCAA violations.
Claus stepped into a challenging situation at Idaho, which was coming off a 5-27 season and saw much of its roster disband in the offseason.
Idaho owns a 7-20 overall record and 3-13 in the Big Sky Conference in Claus’ first season. The Vandals dropped four of their first five Big Sky games by a combined 13 points in a series of nail-biters.
“Zac Claus has earned the opportunity to be our head men’s basketball coach,” Gawlik said in a news release. Gawlik was not immediately made available to the media. “He has done all we have asked while in the interim role and has done it with integrity, honesty and class.
“Although we have not been as successful in the win/loss column, I believe our team has improved in many ways. I am eager to see that progress continue under coach Claus’ leadership.”
The new-look Vandals, who have at times struggled to find consistent scoring this season, have relied on gritty defense to stay in games. Idaho’s only active double-digit scorer is senior Trevon Allen. The 6-foot-2 guard from Lapwai is second in the conference in scoring at 20.6 points per game — an increase of about six points per game over last season.
Allen said everyone on the team was excited when they heard the news from Gawlik.
“We all started clapping for him in the locker room,” Allen said. “He actually wasn’t in there. He snuck out and went to the gym, so we had to come over here and congratulate him after.”
Said junior guard Damen Thacker, “I’m just really proud of the way he came in really fast, he brought a team together and he’s done really well in the spot he’s been put in.”
Before being named interim coach, Claus served as an assistant under Verlin for a four-season stretch in which the Vandals went 67-63 and won 19 or more games three times.
Prior to coming to Moscow, Claus spent 10 seasons at Nevada, helping lead the Wolf Pack to four Western Athletic Conference titles.
Claus, a native of Nebraska, got his coaching start as the assistant varsity and head junior varsity coach at NCAA Division III Nebraska Wesleyan during the 1998-99 season, immediately after graduating from Eastern Washington in 1998.
“Very lucky, very appreciative of the opportunity,” Claus said. “Excited to move forward with it all.
“I’ve known for a really long time that I wanted to coach; I’ve known for a long time that I wanted to be a head coach, and these opportunities are few and far between.”