JASON ECK

Idaho football coach Jason Eck celebrates holding the Little Brown Stein after his Vandals beat previously undefeated Montana 30-23 in Missoula, Mont., on Saturday.

 Cody Roberts / Idaho Athletics

As Idaho football coach Jason Eck ran off the field after the Vandals’ monumental 30-23 victory against second-ranked Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana, on Saturday, his players soaked him with Powerade.

It was a seminal moment for the first-year coach, who also realized his team still has a long way to go before celebrating anything.

