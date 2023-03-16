Alex Pribble

Seattle associate coach Alex Pribble gives instructions during a timeout at a WAC Tournament semifinal game against Abilene Christian on March 11, 2022 in Las Vegas. Pribble was named the head coach at Idaho on Thursday.

 Seattle U Athletics

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The University of Idaho took less than a month to announce the hiring of its next men’s basketball coach.

Athletic director Terry Gawlik announced in a news release Thursday that Seattle University associate coach Alex Pribble will take over for Zac Claus.

Recommended for you

Load comments