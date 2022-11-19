Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


POCATELLO — Tyler Vander Waal meandered onto the Holt Arena turf, dressed out for the first time in more than two months, ready to join the Idaho State huddle, ready to call his first play since a collarbone injury derailed his season in San Diego. He closed his eyes and pointed upward.

The Bengals have not had many reasons to hope this fall, but this was supposed to represent one — their starting quarterback, out for more than two months, was coming back for the last game of the season, for a crack at sending his team into the offseason with their first win over rival Idaho since last spring.

Recommended for you

Load comments