The University of Idaho football team has much work to do if it wants to turn its spring record around in the fall.
The Vandals played spotty on offense and it caught up with them in a 19-9 road loss against Northern Arizona in Big Sky Conference season finale.
"The bottom line is we didn't execute," Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. "It takes all 11 guys. Our defense played better today. Our offense wasn't consistent."
For unknown reasons, Idaho played without two of its top two defensive players, Christian Ellis and Tre Walker.
"It's tough when you don't have two of your best players," Petrino said. "Honestly, I thought we played good enough defensively. We just didn't score enough points."
Idaho got up, 6-0, after a pair of Cade Coffey field goals in the first quarter. Coffey gave the Vandals a 9-3 advantage with a career-long 51-yard field goal midway through the second.
It was all Lumberjacks from there, outscoring the Vandals 16-0 the rest of the way. Coleman Owen scored the game’s lone touchdown inside the final minute of the first half to put NAU up, 10-9, at the break.
The Vandals (2-4) struggled to get going in the second half, picking up just 84 yards of offense. Luis Aguilar drained three field goals in the second half to ice the game.
Hayden Hatten had another strong performance with seven catches for 135 yards. Mike Beaudry played well in his return, going 19 of 32 for 212 yards. He added 41 yards on the ground.
Zach Borisch split time as the quarterback as well, rushing the ball 15 times for 78 yards. His lone pass attempt was completed to Roshaun Johnson for one yard.
Overall the defense was solid on Saturday, holding NAU to just 320 yards of total offense and one touchdown. Derek Tommasini led the Vandal defense with 13 tackles. Hogan Hatten added eight, along with a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Petrino thought the two most disappointing losses of the four were to Idaho State and Northern Arizona.
"All the other games we fought and battled," he said.
Petrino believes the spring experience could pay dividends in the fall.
"We got all kinds of experience," he said. "A whole bunch of freshmen got experience."
MONTANA 48, PORTLAND ST. 7
Cam Humphrey threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns and Xavier Harris ran for two scores and Montana beat visiting Portland State.
It was Portland State's first game since since a 53-46 loss at Eastern Washington on Nov. 23, 2019; a span of 511 days.
Both Portland State and Montana opted out of the Big Sky Conference's six-game spring season. It was the Vikings’ only game of the spring. Montana (2-0) beat Division II-member Central Washington 59-3 on April 10.
Harris, who finished with 109 yards rushing on 13 carries, got the Grizzlies going with touchdown runs of 28 and 4 yards for a 14-0 lead. Then, to close the first half, Humphrey threw touchdowns of 54 and 15 yards to Gabe Sulser and Samuel Akem respectively for a 27-0 advantage.
Portland State got on the board when Davis Alexander found Mataio Talalemotu for a 73-yard score to start the third quarter. Alexander finished with 193 yards passing.
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. 27, NORTH DAKOTA ST. 17
Mark Gronowski passed for 149 yards and ran for 126 yards to help South Dakota State beat North Dakota State, ending the Bison’s 32-home game winning streak and nine-year streak with at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.
The No. 4 Jackrabbits (5-1, 5-1) clinched the conference’s automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs in the 17th annual Dakota Marker game, which was originally scheduled for April 3, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The last home loss for the No. 2 Bison (6-2, 5-2) came against James Madison 27-17 on Dec. 16, 2016, in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. Their streak ended as the fourth-longest home winning streak in FCS history behind Georgia Southern (39, 38) and Eastern Kentucky (34).
Gronowski’s 55-yard scramble with five minutes to go put the Jackrabbits in the red zone prior to Isaiah Davis’ 4-yard TD run that made it 27-17 with 2:50 left. Michael Griffin II intercepted Cam Miller's pass with a minute left to secure the win for South Dakota State.
Davis ran 16 times for 84 yards and a score, and Pierre Strong carried 11 times for 95 yards and a touchdown. The Jackrabbits outrushed the Bison 305-97.
Miller passed for 149 yards and ran for two touchdowns for North Dakota State. Miller replaced starter Zeb Noland at quarterback after the Bison’s first drive, a three-and-out.