Zach Borisch said he couldn't help but be a little rusty.
He discovered he'd be making his first career collegiate start at quarterback just six days in advance.
"I was kind of blown away," admitted the redshirt sophomore, who hadn't played the position since his high school days at Kamiakin in Kennewick, Washington, in 2016.
He had three standard practices, plus one walk-through, to nail down a run-often option scheme, which Idaho's football team installed abruptly — and secretly — with signal-callers Mike Beaudry, CJ Jordan and Nikhil Nayar each sidelined for various reasons.
The Vandals unveiled the new system in a competitive, 38-31 loss at No. 9 Eastern Washington on Saturday.
There were breakdowns, Borisch acknowledged. Occasionally, he'd take a run the opposite way from its design, yet he'd still turn the broken play into a plus.
"Sometimes," he said, laughing in hindsight, "I didn't motion the player I was supposed to.
"Coach (Paul Petrino) would call a motion and I'd completely forget to motion some dude, and just run the ball."
Rustiness aside, Borisch couldn't help himself from "smiling the whole entire game." He'd labored on Idaho's practice squad for three seasons before his number was called in this peculiar spring campaign, and his big break did not disappoint.
Suddenly, Borisch was departing EWU's red turf at Roos Field as a fan-favorite — a ball-carrying revelation and natural leader who posted a top-10 rushing outing in Vandal history (33 carries, 205 yards, two touchdowns), which doubled as the Big Sky Conference's best game of the season from a runner.
"It was a lot of learning in one week while trying to do school work, and jumping into that role I had to jump into," he said during a news conference Tuesday. "But I wouldn't take it back for anything.
"It sucked that a couple of people had to go out, but to get the opportunity was a blessing, and being able to go out and get on the field again and be a contributor was something I missed a lot. I couldn't be more excited than I was."
It's uncertain whether Borisch will start under center again when the Vandals (2-3) play their season finale at 2 p.m. MDT on Saturday at Northern Arizona.
Petrino stayed mum on that subject. One has to wonder just how well Borisch could fare at 100-percent crisp.
Nonetheless, the expectation is that he'll remain in use as an offensive weapon in some fashion.
"I have no clue what my position is going forward," Borisch said. "I love being here, I love being a contributor and I love being a Vandal, so whatever way I can help the team win.
"That's why the coaches are the coaches. They'll make the great plans they do, which ultimately led to some success on Saturday. ... I'm just going to trust the process, trust what the coaches tell me to do and play as hard as I can."
Overall, Petrino was pleased with Borisch's execution of the offense. The plan was to dominate the time-of-possession column and gain 3-1/2 yards per play.
The Vandals controlled the ball for 13 more minutes than Eastern, and averaged 5 yards on each of their staggering 59 carries. They went toe-to-toe with the Eagles before a few drives stalled out in the fourth quarter.
"You knew how competitive he was — you saw that in practices," said Petrino, referencing Borisch's work on kickoffs and as a practice-squad running back. He'd lined up as a defensive back between 2018-19 too.
"He was extremely competitive, ran hard and showed a lot of toughness, fire and spirit, and the guys fed off that."
Petrino, highlighting a judo background featuring international tournaments with Team USA, was not shocked by Borisch's poised play through the expected kinks.
The former Washington Class 3A player of the year, who guided the Braves to their first state title — an upset of O'Dea in 2016 — showed no apprehension.
His enthusiasm was palpable, and it bled into his teammates.
"It was just me so excited about playing the game, doing something I love, and I think that rubbed off on the rest of the team," he said. "They felt the energy and passion I had."
Borisch and Petrino handed major props to Idaho's offensive line, which welcomed back standout center Chad Bagwell. He hadn't played since sustaining an injury in Week 1.
"Those guys up front are the reason I got all those yards. They were kicking butt all day," Borisch said, citing an abundance of "Vandal blocks" — pancake blocks, in other words.
"We had a lot of those, just because everyone was feeling the energy and wanting to go play their tails off. It was awesome to be behind them, watching it happen for me."
Borisch also lauded the effort of bruising fullback Logan Kendall, a Cheney, Washington, native who has developed into one of Idaho's more underrated talents.
But the bulk of praise went to Borisch, and rightfully so.
He showed off a veteran-like vision, reading lanes artfully and demonstrating balance, cutback speed, plus pile-pushing power that perhaps isn't expected of a 6-foot, 203-pounder.
He was a running back at the youth level until the age of 11, and — because of his early fandom for leg-churning NFL legend Walter Payton — always sported No. 34 as a kid.
"One thing Coach P always says is, 'Believe that no one can take you down,'" Borisch said. "I always try to think that person can't take me down, even though sometimes they're way bigger than me."
In terms of passing, Borisch went 5 for 11 for 74 yards, a touchdown and two picks at a windy venue. At Kamiakin, he flourished through the air, piling up more than 4,000 yards combined during his junior and senior seasons.
He "stayed in the pocket quite a bit" back then, and if he were to roll out, he'd keep his eyes downfield. Petrino said developing Borisch's arm and inserting a passing package for him is a distinct possibility.
In any event, Borisch should have more than one week's notice next time. He's no longer awaiting a surprise call-up from the practice squad.
"A lot of things haven’t worked out, or gone the way I envisioned it going for myself while I’ve been at the University of Idaho, so I've just kept my nose down and worked and trusted that God has a plan, that I was going to be able to have that chance someday to be able to shine," he said.
