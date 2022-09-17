Idaho

Idaho receiver Jermaine Jackson sprints down the field as Drake players pursue in the Vandals' home opener Saturday.

 Zach Wilkinson / Lewiston Tribune

Well Idaho fans, you can celebrate.

No more questioning what is and what isn't a moral victory — the Vandals officially have one in the win column as they beat Drake 42-14 in a nonconference game Saturday before 5,804 fans at the Kibbie Dome.

