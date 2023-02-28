Zac Claus

Idaho basketball coach Zac Claus watches as the Vandals as they play Montana on Feb. 8, 2020 at Cowan Spectrum in Moscow.

Just minutes after the Idaho men’s basketball team’s fell 68-53 to Big Sky opponent Montana on Monday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, fourth-year coach Zac Claus was relieved of his duties, athletic director Terry Gawlik announced.

“I want to (thank) coach Claus for his eight years on the Idaho basketball staff and I wish him luck in the future,” Gawlik told the Tribune. “It’s never a great time to make these decisions, but Zac handled it with class.”

