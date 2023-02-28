Just minutes after the Idaho men’s basketball team’s fell 68-53 to Big Sky opponent Montana on Monday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, fourth-year coach Zac Claus was relieved of his duties, athletic director Terry Gawlik announced.
“I want to (thank) coach Claus for his eight years on the Idaho basketball staff and I wish him luck in the future,” Gawlik told the Tribune. “It’s never a great time to make these decisions, but Zac handled it with class.”
Claus went 28-88 overall in his time in Moscow, never recording a record above .500. He notched his most wins this season with 10, but the Vandals went 2-9 in their final 11 games to finish the regular season 10-21.
Claus originally was named interim coach in July 2019, after previous coach Don Verlin was fired for cause after the finding of alleged, albeit minor, NCAA violations. He had the interim tag removed on Feb. 26, 2020.
Claus’ contract was set to expire at the end of the season.
Gawlik also announced assistant Tim Marrion will be the interim coach through the Big Sky Conference tournament, which will begin for Idaho on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. The Vandals, who are the No. 10 seed, will take on ninth-seeded Northern Arizona at 5:30 p.m.
Marrion was the acting director of basketball operations for the Vandals in 2015-16 and spent the past two seasons as an assistant at San Jose State from 2020-21.
Marrion also spent three seasons at Washington State in numerous roles. Marrion returned to Idaho as an assistant this season.
Before coming to Idaho, Claus spent four seasons as an assistant at Nevada, helping in all areas including recruiting, scouting and on-the-floor coaching.
Claus came to Moscow as an assistant in 2015-16.
Off the court, Claus’ teams were known to excel in the classroom. This past fall, the men’s basketball team achieved a 3.04 team grade-point average, tied for the second-highest semester GPA on record. In 2021, Idaho was recognized with the Team Academic Excellence Award by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Gawlik met with the players after the loss to inform them about the firing. The locker room was quiet, but most knew something was amiss.
“I think they knew that something might occur,” Gawlik said, “but I had a good conversation with a lot of the veteran players on what we expect from here.”
Gawlik also turned to those veterans to get some insight into what they wanted the future of the team to look like.
“I wanted to make sure that they were able to give me some intel,” Gawlik said. “I wanted to know what they’d be looking for in a head coach and how we could do better here at the University of Idaho.”
The university will launch a nationwide search for its next coach. Bowlsby Sports Advisors has been retained to assist with the search.