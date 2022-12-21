The Idaho football team announced 26 scholarship signees, and a total of 39 players, on Wednesday’s first day of the Early Signing Period.
It’s in stark contrast from the two that the Vandals inked just a few days after Jason Eck became the school’s coach.
Eck’s first recruiting class ranked second in the Big Sky and addressed several positions of need along the way.
Here’s what we learned from Eck’s first recruitment class:
You don’t have to go
far to find talent
One of Eck’s biggest points of emphasis was on in-state recruiting. He made good on that promise by signing 12 Idaho high school standouts.
“We want Idaho, Washington, and Oregon to be our starting point,” Eck said. “You look at the teams that are in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs and they have a lot of kids from their state on their roster, and they have a smaller population size than Idaho. Making sure that we recruited locally was a concerted effort.”
One of several impact in-state players the Vandals signed was linebacker Zach Johnson.
The Lake City High School standout from Coeur d’Alene was named the 5A Inland Empire League defensive player of the year and was a first-team All-Idaho selection.
Johnson averaged 10 tackles per game and set a school record with 23 tackles in a contest.
Johnson was listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and had offers from Montana and Boise State.
“In our opinion, he was the best football player in the state last year,” Eck said. “Sometimes you scratch your head and wonder why a guy like him doesn’t have at least three Mountain West offers. I’m thankful he didn’t have those offers, though, because we got him here.”
Defensive lineman Matyus McLain also is an interesting prospect from Priest River High School. McLain got on the Eck’s radar after earning defensive MVP honors at Idaho’s team camp in the summer.
“He’s a sign to all the small-town Idaho football players,” Eck said, “if you come to our camp and kick butt, you can play for us. He’s a good athlete we think we can develop.”
McLain is a three-sport athlete, excelling in everything he does. He racked up 232 career tackles and was named to All-Idaho twice. In wrestling, he finished fifth at the Class 3A state tournament. He also notched top-10 state finishes in discus, shot put and the 100-meter dash in track.
Another in-state signee is Rocky Mountain running back Art Williams.
Opening the international pipeline
One of the most interesting signees this year is Brisbane, Australia, native Malakai Railton-Stewart.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder racked up 23 career sacks during his three-year stint for the Brisbane Rhinos Club. He was the 2020 defensive player of the year for his U19 club team and earned league MVP in 2019.
During the summer, Railton-Stewart spent his time flying across the country in search of a scholarship. He attended 12 camps.
“He had offers from us, Kent State, and Ohio and he decided to come here,” Eck said. “I was impressed with his maturity by flying out here by himself to try to further his career.”
Games won in the trenches
Idaho lost several key contributors on the offensive and defensive lines because of graduation, making it no surprise the Vandals put a major emphasis on those groups. Out of the 39 signees, 15 of them were linemen.
Highlighting the offensive side of the ball is Lake City grad Alex Green. Green earned the Timberwolves’ offensive player of the year award as an offensive tackle by allowing just two sacks.
“He was probably the best offensive lineman that we saw on tape,” Eck said. “He reminds me of (freshman All-American) Aydin Knapik.”
Layton Vining also be a welcomed addition. The Peoria, Ariz., native was a two-time all-state selection and will be playing center.
“He’s a little smaller, but he’s athletic,” Eck said. “With his athleticism, we can put him at center and pull him to do some different things.”
On the defensive side, Julian Lee highlights the bunch with his 6-5, 260-pound frame. He finished his senior season at North Thurston High School in Lacey, Wash., with 11.5 sacks. At one point, Lee had offers from UCLA and Arizona.
“We’re going to start him at defensive tackle,” Eck said. “I was being honest with him when I thought when I met him he could be an NFL offensive lineman based off size. But we’ll see how the defensive line works.”
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.