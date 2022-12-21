Rocky Mountain vs. Rigby FOOTBALL

Rocky Mountain running back Art Williams (2) signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play at Idaho.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Idaho football team announced 26 scholarship signees, and a total of 39 players, on Wednesday’s first day of the Early Signing Period.

It’s in stark contrast from the two that the Vandals inked just a few days after Jason Eck became the school’s coach.

Recommended for you

Load comments