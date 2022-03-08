BOISE — Jon Newlee only needed to use seven players to get the Idaho women’s basketball team back to the Big Sky Tournament semifinals.
And with one of his stars in foul trouble for much of the game, you might be able to give him credit for six.
With leading scorer Beyonce Bea limited to under 20 minutes in the game, Idaho still found a way to win, beating Southern Utah 77-64 on Tuesday in the Big Sky Tournament quarterfinals.
“We play fast, we practice fast,” Newlee said. “With the TV timeouts and the breaks in the game, I don’t think it’s unreasonable for these kinds of minutes to be played for some of them. They all got rest yesterday, which really helped to do that. Just the way the game was played, the matchups defensively, I liked the group that played today. I thought that brought us our best chance to win.”
While Bea, Idaho’s leading scorer this season, played her fewest minutes since the second game of her freshman season, sophomore Sydney Gandy never left the game, scoring 22 points — one off her career high — in 40 minutes.
“I’m not really tired right now, but I think that’s the adrenaline,” Gandy said. “I’m in shape, we’re in shape, we play a lot and we play fast. So, I’m used to that by now.”
The Vandals (14-17) will move on to the semifinals, where they will face Montana State at 8 p.m. today. If the Vandals win, it will be the third straight year they’ve advanced to the tournament championship at Idaho Central Arena. Two years ago, Idaho advanced to the championship game against Montana State, which was canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic started. Last year, Idaho lost to Idaho State in the championship game.
“All the years that I’ve been here, we’ve made the championship game,” said Bea, a junior. “It’s something we work towards all year long, look forward to and is what we expect in this program. It’s definitely going to be a tough game tomorrow and we’re looking forward to it.”
Even in foul trouble, Bea was able to score 16 points for the Vandals. She picked up her second foul with 3:33 left in the first quarter, and just two points on the board and sat rest of the first half.
But Gandy was able to keep Idaho going, scoring 15 of the Vandals 19 points in the first quarter, including a trio of 3-pointers, of which she had five in the game.
“My shots were going in and I wasn’t going to stop shooting,” said Gandy. “It was a great first quarter.”
Idaho was able to take a 33-32 lead into halftime, and with Bea back on the court in the second half, the Vandals started rolling.
Bea hit a jump shot nine seconds into the third quarter, sparking a 10-0 run for Idaho. Tiana Johnson had a steal and 3-pointers before true freshman Ashlyn Wallace scored five straight points for Idaho to make it 43-32 three minutes into the third quarter,
First, Wallace drove for a layup after an offensive rebound by Bea. After a defensive stop, Wallace hit a 3-pointer.
“We’re looking for Ash to give us that offensive spark,” Newlee said. “I still think she passes up too many shots, to be honest with you. We even talked about it at halftime, me and my staff, we said ‘Ash has got to get going.’ And she did. I thought those were huge baskets she made.”
Late in the third quarter, Bea picked up her third and fourth fouls within roughly 30 seconds of one another. She left briefly before coming back and sinking two free throws with three seconds left in the third to extend Idaho’s lead to 56-45.
She came out after those free throws and didn’t return until there were four minutes left in the game.
“I haven’t that (few) in a while,” Bea said. “I wasn’t able to be out there for my team for half the game. So definitely staying out of foul trouble is going to be a huge thing for me from now on, so I can be there for my team.”
Still, Idaho was able to maintain a double-digit lead for much of the fourth quarter. The Thunderbirds' Cherita Daugherty made 1 of 2 free throws with just more than four minutes left, cutting the Vandal’s lead to 62-53, but Gandy made her fifth 3-pointer of the night on the other end to get it back to 65-53.
Daylana Ballena cut Idaho’s lead to 67-59 on a layup with 1:44 remaining. After Allison Kirby went 1 of 2 from the free throw line, Gandy made one with 1:12 on the clock to get the lead back to 10. It didn’t fall under that again for the rest of the game.
“Everybody stepped up and did their job, Newlee said. “Syd was on fire early, and that really helped us absorb the blow of Beyonce getting in foul trouble. … For everyone else to step up and really do the job they did, that’s fantastic. That’s why it’s a team, everybody's got their role. It’s not golf.”
Kirby finished with 12 points for Idaho, while Wallace had nine, all in the second half.