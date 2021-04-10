Playing Eastern Washington for a second time this spring Saturday afternoon, Idaho football coach Paul Petrino promised that his team would have to feature some new wrinkles.
And boy the Vandals did. Petrino started fourth-string quarterback Zach Borisch, and Idaho had the Eagles on their heels for three quarters.
But No. 9-ranked Eastern Washington rallied, scoring the final two touchdowns for a 38-31 win in a Big Sky Conference game in Cheney, Washington.
Borisch, who is actually listed as a running back on the Vandals' roster, gave Eastern (5-1) fits. The 6-foot-3, 203-pounder from Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, Washington, rushed 33 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns for Idaho (2-3). He became the first Vandal since Deonte Jackson in 2007 to top 200 yards rushing. His 205 is the 11th most in a single game for Idaho.
Borisch also completed 5 of 11 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Late in the third quarter, Borisch scored to extend Idaho's lead to 31-24.
Christian Elliss led Idaho's defense, finishing with 13 tackles. Tre Walker had eight.
Idaho finishes its season Saturday at Northern Arizona.
WEBER ST. 20, IDAHO ST. 15
Daniel Wright stiff-armed his way around left end and managed to graze the ball past the pylon to score the winning touchdown on a 6-yard carry, lifting Weber State over visiting Idaho State on Saturday to nail down the Big Sky Conference championship with it's automatic berth into the post-season.
Marque Collins sealed the win, and an undefeated season, when he intercepted Ty Vander Waal near midfield with 66 seconds remaining.
Third-ranked Weber State (5-0, 5-0) eked past the upset-minded Bengals (2-4, 2-4) to win a fourth consecutive conference title and earn a spot in this season's truncated 16-team FCS playoff.
The Wildcats led 14-12 with seven minutes left when Idaho State, beginning at its own 10-yard line, flashed downfield to the Weber 15 when Vander Waal connected with Tanner Conner on a 55-yard catch-and-run. Malakai Rango rushed 11 yards to a first-and-goal at the 4, but the Bengals were forced to settle for a Kevin Ryan 23-yard field goal to lead 15-14.
Wright capped the 76-yard touchdown drive on the next possession. Bronson Barron was 15-for-24 passing for 258 yards for Weber State. Dontae McMillan rushed for 90 yards and a TD, Wright gained 35.
Vander Waal was 19-of-41 passing for 268 yards with Conner catching six passes for 98 yards for the Bengals.