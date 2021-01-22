With the goal of crowning a men’s and women’s champion during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Big Sky’s decision makers are planning how to best accomplish that.
As of now, the league still plans to bring all 22 men’s and women’s basketball teams to Boise on March 8-13 for the single-elimination tournament at Idaho Central Arena (formerly CenturyLink Arena). But just like every other plan during the pandemic, there’s potential for alternatives and logistics need to be sorted out.
“We haven’t finalized that specific issue yet like if somebody shows up at the tournament, plays a game and then tests positive, what happens to them?” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “What happens to their opponent? The winning team, what happens to them? That type of stuff. We’re in the middle of that discussion as we speak. ... It would be premature for me to guess where we’re going to end up on that on that topic.”
Wistrcill, the conference’s basketball committee led by Montana State athletic director Leon Costello and the Big Sky’s health and safety committee are weighing these scenarios.
The Big Sky altered its seeding format to account for differences in games played and is coming up with more backup strategies. How that plays out isn’t yet clear as conference officials still have decisions to make.
No matter what, Wistrcill said the conference must “throw fairness out the window.”
“Nothing is fair. Nothing is fair in your house. Nothing is fair in your job. Nothing is fair with your family and school and kids. It’s just a really tough time for people,” Wistrcill said. “So we got to feel fortunate that we can play, that we can have our student-athletes out there playing and getting as many games in as they can, and then we’ll just hope for the best as the season plays out.”
The conference plans for daily COVID-19 testing for Tier 1 individuals — defined by the NCAA as players and people in direct contact with players — at the tournament, Wistrcill said. During the regular season, teams have been testing three times per week.
So far, programs have played about 75% of their conference games, Wistrcill estimated, while the rest have been postponed or called off due to COVID-19 issues. The commissioner anticipated cancellations before the season so he said that’s a percentage he feels good about.
The NCAA announced earlier this week its men’s tournament selection show will still take place as originally scheduled on March 14. The women’s tournament is also still on track to begin on its typical timeline.
The Big Sky’s regular season is scheduled to last until March 6. The conference tournaments will then start the following week. The most successful plans in college sports over the past year have typically been the most workable. But this scenario doesn’t allow much wiggle room.
“Any adjustment you make to championship week, if you move it backward, then you’re impacting that last weekend of conference play,” Wistrcill said. “If you move it forward, then you’re impacting the NCAA Tournament. So there’s not a lot of flexibility in there.”
In order to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament, teams must play at least 13 Division I games. The entire conference tournament only counts as one no matter how many games a team plays. So each team is seeking to complete 12 Division I regular-season games. So far, Montana State’s women’s team has played 11 and the MSU men have competed in nine.
The NCAA may allow a waiver for teams that don’t hit 13 Division I games, but Wistrcill said he hopes it’s not needed.
While it’s unknown how it will play out, the Big Sky will receive money generated from the NCAA Tournaments as long as it has a representative from the conference. That’s a key part to consider as the conference chooses how to decide champions, which Wistrcill said is “really important.”
“It’s kind of why we do what we do. It’s to give those opportunities to our student-athletes and coaches,” Wistrcill said. “... That’s why we spend so much time and effort and energy into trying to make it work and play out the different scenarios so we’re at least ready to try to make some decisions in this completely unprecedented situation.”
With the conference’s altered seeding format, teams that pass a certain threshold, which is set at 10 games for now, will automatically be seeded ahead of others that don’t reach that. Then all the programs in the top pod will be seeded on winning percentage and so will the teams in the bottom pod.
The 10-game mark could decrease if fewer than six teams reach that threshold. It’s designed to avoid an 8-0 team earning a higher seed than a 17-1 team, for example.
The Big Sky also chose a 20-game conference season with back-to-back contests against the same opponent in the same location. This was intended to reduce travel and give teams better chances to play as many games as possible.
For the regular season, the adjusted format has helped teams find a rhythm and potentially play more games.
Eventually, the time will come to make decisions on the conference tournament.
“We’ve got to try to get to the finish line,” Wistrcill said. “Everybody is working hard to get there.”