BOISE — Isabelle Hadden came to the University of Idaho under the expectation that she would get to play in the NCAA Tournament.
When the Boise High graduate arrived in Moscow in the fall of 2016, the Idaho women's basketball team had won the Big Sky Conference Tournament three of the past four years and showed no signs of slowing down.
Four years later, Hadden is still looking for that first NCAA bid as she enters her final Big Sky Tournament.
Hadden and the Vandals will play in the Big Sky Quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. today against Portland State at CenturyLink Arena. With three wins, the No. 2-seeded Vandals (20-9) will advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
“That's definitely our expectation every year, winning the Big Sky, then making it to the Tournament,” said Hadden. “So hopefully this year is the year.”
The 6-foot, 4-inch post is the only four-year player on the Vandals, as Idaho features a young roster. Its two leading scorers are sophomore Gina Marxen and freshman Beyonce Bea. Idaho's other senior, Lizzy Klinker, played her first two seasons at Utah State.
Should the Vandals not win the Big Sky Tournament, Hadden would be the first recruit by Idaho coach Jon Newlee to play four years at Idaho and not make it to the NCAA Tournament.
“We always tell our players when we recruit them 'hey you're going to get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament,'” said Newlee who was hired in 2008. “You know most of them have, at this point, in the last six or seven years. To get her there would be fantastic. I really want it for her — and for all these guys — to get that experience.”
Hadden's four years at Idaho has produced three trips to other postseason tournaments, including a run to the WBI semifinal her freshman season and a run to the Round of 16 in last year's WNIT. Last season also saw the Vandals win the Big Sky regular season title. But Idaho was upset by No. 4 seed Portland State in the semifinals in the first season of a three-year deal to hold the Big Sky Tournament at CenturyLink Arena.
“It's definitely provided motivation,” Hadden said about the loss to the Vikings. “That was a disappointing loss and I know no one on the team (this year) has been to the NCAA Tournament. We're looking to do that and we got that motivation from losing last year.”
To find that level of success, the Vandals needed to figure out a way to replace graduating seniors Mikayla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce, two of the most decorated players in program history. The Vandals found a new type of leadership from the senior from Boise, someone who will put her team's accolades in front of her own.
“She's a silent leader, she will put in the work, will work hard and lead by example,” said Klinker. “She also picks people up, she's always the one loudest cheering. I say she's a silent leader, but she's the one who's the loudest cheerer and always brings us together. If we have a tough moment, she'll bring us in, recuperate and get us going.”
She helped the Vandals navigate a stretch in February where the Vandals lost three of four games, with two of the games being at home at the Cowan Spectrum. Hadden reminded her team of what the goals were and that if they were going to reach their goals, they needed to start winning again.
With her guidance, Idaho won seven of the next eight games and enters the Big Sky Tournament on a five-game winning streak.
“We haven't had a lot of those losing streaks, for sure, in her years here,” said Newlee. “I think she just really settled everyone down. And that's what she does best. She just settles people down when they get on edge.”
Hadden's leadership has come mostly from a reserve role, as she's come off the bench in all but two of Idaho's games this year. In fact in 111 career games she's appeared in, including all 96 of Idaho's games over the last three seasons, Hadden has 12 career starts.
But she's provided a spark off the bench for the Vandals, averaging 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game.
“She's just been a light and a positive influence for everyone on the team,” said Klinker. “Her energy on the bench is huge and when she comes in she hits those big shots. She's not scared or anything, she shoots her shot and that's huge. She works hard day in and day out practicing.”
As she wraps up her college career, Hadden knows this week will be her last time being able to play in her hometown. In addition to the Big Sky Tournament last year and this year, she came down to Boise with the Vandals for regular season games against Eastern Oregon in the 2017-18 season.
“We have a ton of Vandals in Boise,” said Hadden. “There's a lot of alumni, and then personally, a lot of family and friends. It is a neutral site, but honestly sometimes it feels like we're playing at home because we have so many people come out and support us.”