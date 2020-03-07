BOISE — How wide open is this year's Big Sky Women's Basketball Tournament?
Consider that the second game of the tournament, the 7-10 matchup, will be a rematch of last year's championship game.
No. 7 seed Portland State will face No. 10 Eastern Washington at 5 p.m. on Monday in the opening round of the tournament. The Vikings beat the Eagles 61-59 in last year's title game at CenturyLink Arena to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.
To be fair, both teams were seeded a little higher in last year's tournament, the first of a three-year deal to hold both the Big Sky men's and women's tournaments in Boise. But not by much.
Portland State came in as a No. 4 seed in 2019, while Eastern Washington was No. 6. Both teams had to pull off upsets in the semifinals to get to the title game.
In fact, lower seeded teams went 4-6 at the tournament, so if last year is any indication, this year's tournament is anyone's game.
Northern Colorado, which was a No. 2 seed last year, opens the 2020 tournament as a No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 Sacramento State in the first game at 2:30 p.m. Monday. After the championship game rematch, No. 6 Southern Utah and No. 11 Weber State will play the late game of the night, scheduled to tip-off at 8.
On Tuesday the tournament favorites, including No. 2 Idaho and No. 3 Idaho State, will play in quarterfinal games after receiving first-round byes.
Idaho will face the winner of Portland State/Eastern Washington at 5:30 p.m. The Vandals were the top seed in last year's tournament, but were upset in the semifinals by Portland State.
Idaho State is the No. 3 seed for the second year in a row. Last year the Bengals lost to Eastern Washington in their first game of the tournament. They will face Southern Utah or Weber State in their first game at 8 p.m.
The tournament's top seed, Montana State, opens against Northern Colorado or Sacramento State at noon on Tuesday.
Outside the two Idaho teams, Montana State may be the fan favorites for those at CenturyLink Arena, as the Bobcats feature two freshmen from the Treasure Valley who are playing in big roles.
Darian White, the 2019 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year at Mountain View High, has started in all 29 games for Montana State this season. She's averaging 12.3 points per game and 4.9 rebounds, while leading the team with 71 steals and 100 assists.
Madison Jackson, last year's 3A Snake River Valley Conference Player of the Year at Parma High, has averaged 5.1 points per game coming off the bench.
No. 4 Montana and No. 5 Northern Arizona will play in the other quarterfinal at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, with the championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.