BOISE — After a tough two-year stretch to end his career with the Idaho men's basketball team, Trevon Allen gave it his all in an effort to extend the Vandals' season at least one more day.
But in the end, 35 points just wasn't enough.
Allen finished his career with his third-straight 30-point performance, as the Vandals ended a tumultuous season with a 75-69 loss to Southern Utah on Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Sky Tournament.
“I'm sad it's the last (game), but it's not too bad because I know we put it all out there, we left all we could on the floor,” said Allen.
The senior finished one point shy of his career high and pulled down eight rebounds, almost single-handedly willing the Vandals (8-24) to victory. But the Thunderbirds scored the game's final six points after Allen tied it up at 69-69 with two free throws with 2:17 to go.
“He has an immense amount of pride in the University of Idaho and what it means to be a Vandal,” said Idaho coach Zac Claus. “He's one of my favorite people to be around, and the fact that I got the chance to coach him for four straight years. It's been an absolute treat. He is stuck with me for the rest of his life, because I will keep tabs on him and make sure he's doing what he's supposed to do.”
Allen stuck around a program which went from 22 wins his sophomore year to just 13 over his final two years. He was one of only four players who returned after former coach Don Verlin was fired in June, just three weeks after being put on administrative leave while the school investigated possible NCAA violations.
Seven underclassmen transferred out and Claus was named interim coach, being hired for the full-time position on Feb. 25.
“I told these guys in the locker room, we had a mass exodus in the spring and Trevon and his teammates stuck in there,” Claus said. “They kept fighting. We had a number of guys that committed to play here, they could have jumped ship, they could have gone somewhere else.”
Idaho had just two leads in the game, both early in the second half and both by just one point. But they stayed with Southern Utah (17-15), which had beat Idaho by a combined 60 points in their previous two matchups.
Allen scored the Vandals' final six points, but Boise State transfer Cameron Oluyitan put the Thunderbirds ahead with 2:05 to go and Dre Marin made four free throws down the stretch to close the game.
“We played a whole lot tougher, we had some want-to in us today,” said Claus. “We put a premium in the last 48 hours on being physical, boxing out and trying to keep them to one shot. These guys were great, they turned it into a one-possession game with a minute to play, and that's what we wanted.”
Ja'Vary Christmas had 10 points for the Vandals, while Marquell Fraser scored nine.
Damen Thacker, a Mountain View High graduate and Walla Walla Community College transfer, had a career-high nine rebounds to go with his six points.
Marin finished with 19 points to lead the Thunderbirds, while John Knight III scored 16. Oluyitan finished with 12 points.
Southern Utah advanced to the quarterfinal, where it will face Northern Colorado today.
SACRAMENTO STATE 62, WEBER STATE 54: Osi Nwachukwu scored 16 points and Bryce Fowler had 15 as Sacramento State ran away late to beat Weber State in their opening-round game.
The No. 9 Hornets (16-14) will face top-seed Eastern Washington at noon today.
Sacramento State hit 10 3-pointers in the game, while holding the Wildcats to 2 for 14 from 3-point range.
Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa had a double-double for the Hornets, scoring 13 points and pulling down 10 rebounds,
Jerrick Harding had 33 points for Weber State (12-20).